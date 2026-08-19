Trump 2.0 Has Deleted Or Altered Nearly 400 US Datasets

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These are among the hundreds of federal datasets that the Trump administration has taken down or altered as part of its aggressive campaign to wipe all mentions of data findings that do not align with the administration's priorities.



Over the past year and a half, at least 28 federal datasets have been deleted and another 338 data collections have been modified, according to an online tracker released last week from dataindex.us, a group of data policy experts, researchers and developers that formed last year to monitor changes to government data.



"We're at a very vulnerable point as a nation," said Denice Ross, former US chief data scientist under the Biden administration and a co-founder of dataindex.us. "We're facing a future where we are not going to have the information that we need to make decisions that will save lives and benefit American communities."



The tracker includes detailed information about deleted or altered datasets from more than 60 federal agencies that span the environment, labor, law enforcement and other topics. But datasets on health appear to be the most affected by the Trump administration's crackdown, comprising about 40% of the total number of terminated or altered data collections tracked by dataindex.us. ...