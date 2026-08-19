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Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Trump 2.0 Has Deleted Or Altered Nearly 400 US Datasets

Health data appears to be most affected by administration's attempt to wipe findings that don't align with its priorities, tracker shows.

Posted by lamplighter at 02:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/19

Status: user

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"Over the past year and a half, at least 28 federal datasets have been deleted and another 338 data collections have been modified ... " www.theguardian.com/us-news/ng-i ...

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-- Jonathan Cohn (@jonathancohn.bsky.social) 8:16 AM Â· Aug 18, 2026

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More from the article ...

... A database of federal law enforcement officer misconduct records. A survey measuring physical, sexual and emotional violence against children and youth. Real-time pollution readings collected by air quality monitors from US embassies around the world.

These are among the hundreds of federal datasets that the Trump administration has taken down or altered as part of its aggressive campaign to wipe all mentions of data findings that do not align with the administration's priorities.

Over the past year and a half, at least 28 federal datasets have been deleted and another 338 data collections have been modified, according to an online tracker released last week from dataindex.us, a group of data policy experts, researchers and developers that formed last year to monitor changes to government data.

"We're at a very vulnerable point as a nation," said Denice Ross, former US chief data scientist under the Biden administration and a co-founder of dataindex.us. "We're facing a future where we are not going to have the information that we need to make decisions that will save lives and benefit American communities."

The tracker includes detailed information about deleted or altered datasets from more than 60 federal agencies that span the environment, labor, law enforcement and other topics. But datasets on health appear to be the most affected by the Trump administration's crackdown, comprising about 40% of the total number of terminated or altered data collections tracked by dataindex.us. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-18 05:18 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

Memory-holing

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-18 05:36 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

"Oh, I'll fry a few and pickle a few and serve a few real cold, Then I'll toast a few and roast a few and use the rest for gold." - Gargamel

#3 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-08-18 07:43 PM | Reply

Fits with the M.O. of Trump 2.0. A systematic effort to rework data to fit an aberrant, anti-democratic worldview in which a select few decide what the rest of us will be entitled to have and to know. Information is knowledge, and knowledge is power, so deleting or manipulating it keeps the rich and powerful in charge.

#4 | Posted by cbob at 2026-08-19 04:27 PM | Reply

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