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Thursday, August 20, 2026

Every Single Part of this Trump Story About South Korea is Wrong

CNN Daniel Dale debunks Trump's statements: President Donald Trump told a story about South Korea on Monday. Every single part of it is false.

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 01:32 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/08/20

Status: user

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This is absolutely bananas. Trump says we're suspending exercises with South Korea because of his "really good relationship" with Kim Jong-un. North Korea is nuclear-armed, threatens South Korea, and is actively helping Russia wage war against Ukraine.

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-- Adam Kinzinger (@adamkinzinger.substack.com) 8:09 PM Â· Aug 16, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

his "very good relationship" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

I'd like to put Trump in negotiations with Kim's sister, about whom there is not even agreement on her birthyear.

en.wikipedia.org

Youngish woman in charge of NK agitprop. Kinda beats the (imagined) power of "the squad."

#1 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-18 11:20 PM | Reply

Oops. My bad. The Rodman factor.

She has been said to be the driving force behind the development of her brother's cult of personality, modeled after that of their grandfather, Kim Il Sung. Thae Yong-ho, a North Korean defector and former diplomat, said in 2017 that Kim Yo Jong organized all major public events in North Korea. She was said to have encouraged her brother to present an image of a "man of the people" with, for example, rides on fairground attractions and his friendship with basketball star Dennis Rodman.

#2 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-18 11:24 PM | Reply

Like any Nork knew who the ---- Dennis Rodman was.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-19 12:38 AM | Reply

Republicans don't want to talk about it, but it's true.

We Have Always Been Allies With North Korea.

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-20 02:19 PM | Reply

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