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Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Republicans Revolt Over Trump's Beef Tariff Relief

Conservative lawmakers and pundits alike spoke out on the internet Friday after President Donald Trump announced a new deal ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:32 AM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/25

Status: user

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"Most importantly, this will harm our ranching families who feed the nation," said Montana Sen. Tim Sheehy.

[image or embed]

-- Billings Gazette (@billingsgazette.com) 6:45 PM Â· Aug 24, 2026

Comments

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I am not at all surprised at this ~uprising~ against Pres trump by the representatives of the beef-producing states.

But what has really surprised my about Pres Trump's announcement was his implicit admission that Americans pay his tariffs. So contrary to the lies he has uttered in the past.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-21 11:24 PM | Reply

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene:

"Here is the paid slop about how the Trumpf junta is making it even harder for American beef ranchers and producers. Now they will be undercut by foreign imported beef, as they have been hit financially with high cost of fertilizer and diesel from Trumpf's war with Iran. The Trumpf junta's attempt to lower the cost of beef is American beef LAST and foreign beef FIRST."

~snip~

American ranchers and farmers are already heavily subsidized by taxpayers:

1) "Public Land Grazing: One of the most prominent indirect subsidies is the use of federal lands for forage. Grazing permits are often priced significantly below open market rates, a benefit that investigations suggest primarily favors billionaire ranchers and large corporations.

2) USDA Spending: Some reports indicate the USDA has spent at least $72 billion in subsidies for livestock and seafood producers over recent decades.

3) Targeted Programs: The USDA currently operates programs like the Strengthening Processing for US Ranchers (SPUR) Program to support small- and mid-size beef processors and strengthen the supply chain.

Put another way: Blue State voters are subsidizing Red State ranchers.

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-22 09:41 AM | Reply

I don't mind if we subsidize farmers, particularly if they are producing something we eat.

Food security is matter of national security, for many reasons.

What gets me is how these fuggin farmers take in more money from subsidies than every single mother on WIC in the country (true story) and act like some kind of champions of capitalism when they're all a bunch of socialist welfare queens.

Plus all the pollution from over-fertilization, letting their cows stomp all over riparian areas and -------- in the streams, etc. But that's for a different thread.

#3 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-08-22 11:35 AM | Reply

They've had a pretty good year, thus far. Pucker up buttercup!

#4 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-23 03:54 AM | Reply

Republicans have always been revolting, now they're rebelling!

#5 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-23 06:21 AM | Reply

Flooding the market with Argentinian poison beef is just what people voted for.

#6 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-25 07:51 AM | Reply

listen real close and you can hear who's ox is being gored.

#7 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-25 11:21 AM | Reply

Flooding the market with Argentinian poison beef is just what people voted for.

#6 | POSTED BY NIXON

In October 2025, Trump told a reporter aboard Air Force One that his administration was considering purchasing "beef from Argentina" in an effort to bring "beef prices down," using language notably similar to his justification for the mysterious 300,000-metric-ton beef shipment. The potential revelation disturbed onlookers given Argentina's recent history of shipping potentially health-hazardous beef.

In March, China suspended a shipment of beef from Argentina after detecting the presence of chloramphenicol, an antibiotic that carries rare but documented risks of fatal side effects. Trump has already signed an executive order authorizing the importation of 80,000 metric tons of ground beef from Argentina back in February, and coupled with Congress having repealed mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef in 2015, countless critics expressed concern.


www.rawstory.com

#8 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-25 12:07 PM | Reply

30,000 lbs of Argentinian Beef Recalled

www.westernagreporter.com

Bon Appetit, MAGAts.

#9 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-25 12:29 PM | Reply

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