Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene:



"Here is the paid slop about how the Trumpf junta is making it even harder for American beef ranchers and producers. Now they will be undercut by foreign imported beef, as they have been hit financially with high cost of fertilizer and diesel from Trumpf's war with Iran. The Trumpf junta's attempt to lower the cost of beef is American beef LAST and foreign beef FIRST."



~snip~



American ranchers and farmers are already heavily subsidized by taxpayers:



1) "Public Land Grazing: One of the most prominent indirect subsidies is the use of federal lands for forage. Grazing permits are often priced significantly below open market rates, a benefit that investigations suggest primarily favors billionaire ranchers and large corporations.



2) USDA Spending: Some reports indicate the USDA has spent at least $72 billion in subsidies for livestock and seafood producers over recent decades.



3) Targeted Programs: The USDA currently operates programs like the Strengthening Processing for US Ranchers (SPUR) Program to support small- and mid-size beef processors and strengthen the supply chain.



Put another way: Blue State voters are subsidizing Red State ranchers.