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Tuesday, August 25, 2026

US Says It Aided Passage of Oil Through Strait of Hormuz

Shipments are still far below exports before the war, when about 20 million bpd of crude oil and products passed through Hormuz.

Posted by LampLighter at 12:31 PM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/25

Status: user

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I can't remember a single time the Sun or the Wind was blocked by the Strait of Hormuz.

[image or embed]

-- Tea Pain (@teapainusa.bsky.social) 1:27 PM Â· Jul 7, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The U.S. military has helped tankers transport more than 660 million barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz since early May, Central Command told CNBC this week.

The military has assisted about 1,300 commercial vessels sail through Hormuz over the same period, said U.S. Navy Capt. Tim Hawkins, a Central Command spokesperson, in a statement Thursday.

"Multiple routes remain free and open for commercial transit," Hawkins said.

This suggests at least 160 million barrels, or more than 7 million barrels per day, have transited the strait over the past three weeks, based on the military's past statements. Central Command said on July 29 that U.S. forces had assisted 500 million barrels through Hormuz since May.

The shipments are still far below the fuel exports before the war, when about 20 million bpd of crude oil and products passed through Hormuz. But the U.S. military's figures indicate that a substantial amount of oil is passing through the strait despite Iranian threats and attacks. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-22 01:27 AM | Reply

@#1 ... The shipments are still far below the fuel exports before the war, when about 20 million bpd of crude oil and products passed through Hormuz. ...

Yup.

Thank-you to the US military for that effort.

But, the amount of oil transiting the Strait still shows Iran's control over the Strait.

The Strait of Hormuz is not, as Pres Trump has asserted, open.

It is still subject to Iran's control.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-22 01:30 AM | Reply

... and then there are the negotiations between Iran and Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz ...

Oman, Iran seek deal to safeguard shipping through Hormuz Strait
www.dailysabah.com

So, the US is not involved in that deal?

Indeed, Pres Trump has threatened to bomb Oman.

Trump threatens to bomb US ally Oman if it 'gets in the way' over Iran deal
www.bbc.com


Wow.

Oman"United States relations
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oman%E2%80%93United_States_relations

... The United States relationship with Oman dates back 200 years, with American merchant ships making port calls in Oman as early as 1790. Oman was the first nation from the Arabian Peninsula to recognize the United States, sending an envoy in 1841.[1] ...


Bombing a long-term ally in the Middle East.

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-22 01:38 AM | Reply

The Strait of Hormuz is not, as Pres Trump has asserted, open.

I thought he decreed it to be a US territory. How can it not be open?

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-22 01:49 AM | Reply

@#4 ... I thought he decreed it to be a US territory. How can it not be open? ...

Even before Pres Trump decreed the Strait of Hormuz as a US territory, he had asserted that it was fully open.

So I ask once again, before Pres Trump's War of Choice with Iran, 130 ships per day passed through the Strait of Hormuz. No issues at all.

Now, well, Pres Trump seems to be backed into a corner by Iran.



#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-22 02:11 AM | Reply

@#5 ... Now, well, Pres Trump seems to be backed into a corner by Iran. ...

... and I do want to emphasize. ...

I had thought, and I continue to hold the opinion that our military is most powerful.

My concern is, and always has been, with the apparent lack of any strategy of Pres Trump is using that awesome force.

Pres Trump seems to have shown that he's not a clue how to act on the world stage. His "we have amazing military power" tactics, while true, seemed to have failed strategically.

Pres Trump's big time failure. Apparently focusing on tactics, and not having a strategy.



#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-22 02:23 AM | Reply

our military is most powerful.

They are very good at blowing stuff up. Can't argue with that.

#7 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-22 02:42 AM | Reply

@#7 ... They are very good at blowing stuff up. Can't argue with that. ...

Yup.

But how is that tactical power used for strategic purposes?

Of course, that presumes there actually is a strategic purpose from the Commander in Chief.


#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-22 02:51 AM | Reply

that presumes there actually is a strategic purpose

There is zero evidence of that.

#9 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-22 03:00 AM | Reply

that presumes there actually is a strategic purpose

There is zero evidence of that.

#10 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-22 03:03 AM | Reply

The US regime and its military arm have absolutely no credibility on this subject. It's been swirling around in the same toilet bowl into which Binkie deposits Daddy Don's used diapers for quite some time now.

#11 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-22 05:37 AM | Reply

It is still subject to Iran's control.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-22 01:30 AM | Reply | Flag:

It's getting weird. Ships were moving, then it went down to 7 ships on Thursday after the IRCG shot at something. The next day 40 formed into Convoy and exited the strait through the southern channel, presumably under US Navy escort. Nothing apparently shot at them.

#12 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-08-22 08:15 PM | Reply

Billions spent to escort millions of dollars of oil.

In a strait that was open and moving before Trump ------ everything up.

$40 trillion debt and growing.

Best of luck to future generations of Americans, they're gonna have to pay this all off somehow.

#13 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-22 08:31 PM | Reply

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