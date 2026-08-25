US Says It Aided Passage of Oil Through Strait of Hormuz

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The military has assisted about 1,300 commercial vessels sail through Hormuz over the same period, said U.S. Navy Capt. Tim Hawkins, a Central Command spokesperson, in a statement Thursday.



"Multiple routes remain free and open for commercial transit," Hawkins said.



This suggests at least 160 million barrels, or more than 7 million barrels per day, have transited the strait over the past three weeks, based on the military's past statements. Central Command said on July 29 that U.S. forces had assisted 500 million barrels through Hormuz since May.



The shipments are still far below the fuel exports before the war, when about 20 million bpd of crude oil and products passed through Hormuz. But the U.S. military's figures indicate that a substantial amount of oil is passing through the strait despite Iranian threats and attacks. ...