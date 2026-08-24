Trump Pentagon Admits Their Secret Blacklist of Journalists

"You'll be put on a list of people to disregard," Richard Allee, an executive assistant with CENTCOM public affairs told this reporter.



When asked for clarification " "You have a list of people to disregard?" " he confirmed it with an emphatic: "Yes."



When asked which reporters or outlets were currently on the list, he replied: "I'm not privy to give you that information."



"Under self-styled War Secretary Pete Hegseth, the U.S. military has mounted the most aggressive assault on press freedom in memory, from an effort to outlaw "unauthorized" questions from reporters to imposing unconstitutional restrictions on journalists' access to the Pentagon.



Hegseth has compared reporters to "Pharisees," who in the Bible call Jesus's teachings into question, while the secretary's minions regularly hurl insults at reporters."



;;



Yet another Trumper who thinks he's God's Gift to humanity.

