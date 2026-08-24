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Monday, August 24, 2026

Trump Pentagon Admits Their Secret Blacklist of Journalists

When pressed about the Iran war, a CENTCOM press official threatened to put an Intercept reporter on a "list of people to disregard." U.S. Central Command maintains a secret directory of journalists who have been blacklisted by the press office, according to an official with CENTCOM public affairs. The disclosure comes amid a failed war in Iran, a "cover-up" of U.S. casualties from that conflict, and repeated refusals by CENTCOM to address questions about civilian deaths in Iran, including the killing of a family recently disclosed by The Intercept.

Posted by Corky at 09:32 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/08/24

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The CENTCOM official who revealed the existence of the list threatened that this reporter could be added to it for calling the command too often.

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"You'll be put on a list of people to disregard," Richard Allee, an executive assistant with CENTCOM public affairs told this reporter.

When asked for clarification " "You have a list of people to disregard?" " he confirmed it with an emphatic: "Yes."

When asked which reporters or outlets were currently on the list, he replied: "I'm not privy to give you that information."

"Under self-styled War Secretary Pete Hegseth, the U.S. military has mounted the most aggressive assault on press freedom in memory, from an effort to outlaw "unauthorized" questions from reporters to imposing unconstitutional restrictions on journalists' access to the Pentagon.

Hegseth has compared reporters to "Pharisees," who in the Bible call Jesus's teachings into question, while the secretary's minions regularly hurl insults at reporters."

;;

Yet another Trumper who thinks he's God's Gift to humanity.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-24 12:26 PM | Reply

@#1 ... When asked for clarification " "You have a list of people to disregard?" " he confirmed it with an emphatic: "Yes." ...

There's a reason why Freedom of the Press is part of the First Amendment to the Constitution.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-24 12:46 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Related:

Kegsbreath fires top 3 Stars and Stripes news execs

www.youtube.com

Pentagon fires Stars and Stripes editor, publisher and reporter

www.stripes.com

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-24 03:40 PM | Reply

Hi Corky:

Censorship is censorship.

"Watch Bill Maher and Joe Rogaine, read CBS news and The Atlantic while you all marinate in your tube within The Matrix.!"

Meanwhile, the oligarchs have plenty more money to pilfer, natural resources to plunder, and the DOD and Israel have plenty more Muslims and Latin American drug smugglers to slaughter.

In USSOUTHCOM AOR two more poor bastards got whacked by Pete Hellsbreath without a chance to surrender.

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-24 04:14 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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