Trump Pentagon Admits Their Secret Blacklist of Journalists

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Monday, August 24, 2026
When pressed about the Iran war, a CENTCOM press official threatened to put an Intercept reporter on a "list of people to disregard." U.S. Central Command maintains a secret directory of journalists who have been blacklisted by the press office, according to an official with CENTCOM public affairs. The disclosure comes amid a failed war in Iran, a "cover-up" of U.S. casualties from that conflict, and repeated refusals by CENTCOM to address questions about civilian deaths in Iran, including the killing of a family recently disclosed by The Intercept.
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The CENTCOM official who revealed the existence of the list threatened that this reporter could be added to it for calling the command too often.
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