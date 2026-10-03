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Saturday, October 03, 2026

Trump Promises $100 Checks for 20 Million Seniors for Medicare

A month before the midterm, the president is adding another roughly $2 billion to a recent spate of promised refunds, rebates and dividends for various Americans.

Posted by Corky at 06:33 PM | 14 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/03

Status: user

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Wait ... anyone get their $2K checks? How about their $5K checks? Oh, great ... now seniors will get $100 if they vote red. Not sure that's gonna cover healthcare. What do you think?

[image or embed]

-- Morgan J Freeman (@mjfree.bsky.social) 9:40 AM Â· Oct 3, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"The big picture: Facing the worst economic polling of any president in the last decade, and with the midterm quickly approaching, Trump is actively trying to put money back in Americans' pockets.

Zoom in: In early September he promised $5,000 for every adult citizen if Republicans win the midterm, a promise he reiterated Friday night but one that most voters don't believe.

He's floated $500 Obamacare rebates for more than 1 million people who were purportedly overcharged for their benefits.

He also recently suggested a less-specific dividend of some kind for those living near data centers.

These ideas come on top of rebates he proposed in 2025 that were not ultimately paid, including tariff rebates and DOGE dividends."

;;

The Zombie WC Fields will be playing him in the coming movie.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-03 01:55 PM | Reply

Trump is attempting to getthe votes of Amercians, peacefully, before he, reluctantly, has to use force.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-03 01:58 PM | Reply

Boomers would take that $100 any day of the week.

Did you know boomers have a higher mortality rate than previous generations.

The boomer penalty: Excess mortality among baby boomers in Canada and the United States
crdcn.ca

They're going to waster their children's inheritance on "healthcare".

Money, well, get back
I'm alright, Jack, keep your hands off of my stack
Money, it's a hit
Don't give me that do goody-good --------

I'm in the hi-fidelity first class travelling set
And I think I need a Learjet

Money, it's a crime
Share it fairly, but don't take a slice of my pie

Boomer Anthem.

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-03 02:16 PM | Reply

MeidasTouch
@MeidasTouch
Trump's past 24 hours of desperation:

" posts Sen. Tom Cotton's cellphone number and tells people to call him over daylight saving time
" again tries to scam voters with fraudulent promises $5,000 checks to every adult citizen if Republicans win the House and Senate
" says if Democrats win it will be "a 1929 disaster" and an economic depression, essentially admitting he believes his term will lead to a Great Depression
" tells a Mobile, Alabama rally to close their eyes and "pretend I'm on the ballot"
" says he's giving $100 checks to 20 million seniors

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-03 02:28 PM | Reply

@#4 ... " tells a Mobile, Alabama rally to close their eyes and "pretend I'm on the ballot" ...

I'd really like to see Pres Trump say the same thing to a rally in a state he did not win by dozens of percentage points ...

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-03 03:37 PM | Reply

1Nut's obsession with DJT's ------- is getting embarrassing.

Perhaps he should just apply for WH Aide job.

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-03 03:37 PM | Reply

What about all the freebies the socialist dems are promising to garner votes - just look at all Manami promised to win his election and so far little issues coming to fruition - one example - just raised transportation fees...

#7 | Posted by MSgt at 2026-10-03 03:59 PM | Reply

What's hilarious in #3 is him not even grokking that he's referring to a song that parodies modern greed, not promotes it.

So much stupid, so little brains.

#8 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-03 04:00 PM | Reply

@#7 ... just look at all Manami promised to win his election and so far little issues coming to fruition - one example - just raised transportation fees... ...

Mayor Mamdani's approval ratings have been ticking up since he took office.

re: the free bus rides ... well during his campaign he said he would have to work with NY State for that. And it is NY State that is balking on it, even though Mayor Mamdani has been working on getting it approved.

NYC voters give Mamdani high marks, say mayor is doing better than expected
www.washingtonpost.com

... New York City registered voters give Mayor Zohran Mamdani high job approval ratings, and the vast majority say the democratic socialist is doing better as mayor than they expected, according to a Suffolk University poll released Tuesday.

They also overwhelmingly agreed Mamdani should attend the 25th anniversary commemoration of the 9/11 attacks, despite some Republicans and relatives of victims asking him to stay away. Mamdani plans to go as the city's representative; the poll found nearly 74 percent thought he should.

Mamdani's brand of politics has helped reshape Democratic contests across the country this year, as Democratic voters nominated a suite of democratic socialists and people aligned with the movement over more traditional Democratic candidates. "

Mamdani defeated former New York governor Andrew M. Cuomo in the 2025 mayoral race with 51 percent of the vote. Fifty-six percent of New York voters said Mamdani did an excellent or good job, while 17 percent rated him "fair. " Sixty-one percent said he's done a better job than expected. ...




#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-03 06:23 PM | Reply

@#9

Meanwhile, Pres Trump's approval since he took office for his second term ...

From Wikipedia...


#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-03 06:28 PM | Reply

@#10

... returning to the thread topic ...

The graph in #10 is likely why Pres trump seems to be trying to bride voters to vote for Republicans.

#11 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-03 06:29 PM | Reply

What about all the freebies the socialist dems are promising to garner votes - just look at all Manami promised to win his election and so far little issues coming to fruition - one example - just raised transportation fees...

#7 | Posted by MSgt

STFU idiot. Your boy is flat out trying to bribe people for votes (illegally, BTW, just in case you still pretend to care about law and order...) and all you've got is whataboutism bulls*&^ to justify suddenly not caring about "soshulizm."

You seriously have to be one of the dumbest, most stupid motherf*&^ers on this site.

#12 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-03 08:15 PM | Reply

@#9 ...Suffolk University ...

fwiw, Suffolk County, the eastern county of Long Island voted for Pres Trump in 2024, 55%-44%.



#13 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-03 08:24 PM | Reply

@#12 ... Your boy is flat out trying to bribe people for votes (illegally, BTW, just in case you still pretend to care about law and order...) ...

You noticed that also?

#14 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-03 08:25 PM | Reply

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