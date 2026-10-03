Trump Promises $100 Checks for 20 Million Seniors for Medicare

"The big picture: Facing the worst economic polling of any president in the last decade, and with the midterm quickly approaching, Trump is actively trying to put money back in Americans' pockets.



Zoom in: In early September he promised $5,000 for every adult citizen if Republicans win the midterm, a promise he reiterated Friday night but one that most voters don't believe.



He's floated $500 Obamacare rebates for more than 1 million people who were purportedly overcharged for their benefits.



He also recently suggested a less-specific dividend of some kind for those living near data centers.



These ideas come on top of rebates he proposed in 2025 that were not ultimately paid, including tariff rebates and DOGE dividends."



;;



The Zombie WC Fields will be playing him in the coming movie.

