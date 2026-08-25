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Tuesday, August 25, 2026

US Cancels Marine Drills with South Korea

The United States cancelled a joint amphibious landing drill scheduled for next month with South Korea, Seoul's Marine Corps said on Monday ...

Posted by lamplighter at 03:33 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/25

Status: user

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This is absolutely bananas. Trump says we're suspending exercises with South Korea because of his "really good relationship" with Kim Jong-un. North Korea is nuclear-armed, threatens South Korea, and is actively helping Russia wage war against Ukraine.

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-- Adam Kinzinger (@adamkinzinger.substack.com) 8:09 PM Â· Aug 16, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The allies remain in close consultations on resuming the drills, the spokesperson said. He did not specify what measures might be taken to prevent future cancellations or to make up for lost training opportunities.

U.S. Forces Korea did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The cancellation follows U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise order to scale back a separate annual joint military exercise that ended last Friday, citing the cost and Seoul's refusal to take part in the Iran war.

Trump also wrote on his Truth Social platform that the Ulchi Freedom Shield drills sent "a signal that was totally inappropriate and hostile, to a Country that, as long as Donald J. Trump has been President, has been unthreatening and respectful." Despite the reduction of the exercises, Pyongyang fired 10 short-range ballistic missiles last week and issued a statement denouncing the exercises. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-24 02:12 PM | Reply

The fat bald retarded pedo is working for our enemies.

DEATH TO TRAITORS

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-24 04:33 PM | Reply

"Citing Seoul's refusal to take part in the Iran war"

As opposed to his buddy North Korea, which has been taking part in the Iran war for decades.

#3 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-08-25 05:52 PM | Reply

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