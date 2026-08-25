What Qatar Got for Gifting a Plane to Trump

Qatar's leaders haven't gotten what they paid for. In February, the United States attacked Iran with practically no warning to the Qataris, despite the fact that they host a major U.S. military base. Then Iran attacked Qatar, badly damaging the country's natural-gas facilities, the main source of its wealth. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, the only route available to Qatar to export its natural gas, which must be liquefied for transport and is complex to deliver."



These -------- actually believed the serial------------ was going to protect them? LOL