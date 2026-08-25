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Tuesday, August 25, 2026

What Qatar Got for Gifting a Plane to Trump

And indeed, just four months after the delivery of his airplane, in September 2025, the president signed an executive order that ostensibly guaranteed American protection. But recently, Qatar's leaders haven't gotten what they paid for.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 05:31 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/25

Status: user

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Trump's Qatari Bribe Force One does a flyover at the conclusion of Trump's lap around the Indycar track

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-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 12:47 PM Â· Aug 23, 2026

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Qatar's leaders haven't gotten what they paid for. In February, the United States attacked Iran with practically no warning to the Qataris, despite the fact that they host a major U.S. military base. Then Iran attacked Qatar, badly damaging the country's natural-gas facilities, the main source of its wealth. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, the only route available to Qatar to export its natural gas, which must be liquefied for transport and is complex to deliver."

These -------- actually believed the serial------------ was going to protect them? LOL

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-25 12:35 PM | Reply

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