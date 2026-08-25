What Qatar Got for Gifting a Plane to Trump

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Tuesday, August 25, 2026
And indeed, just four months after the delivery of his airplane, in September 2025, the president signed an executive order that ostensibly guaranteed American protection. But recently, Qatar's leaders haven't gotten what they paid for.
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