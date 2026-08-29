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Saturday, August 29, 2026

Trump Sends Congress US-Saudi Nuclear Deal Bill

Trump submitted a civilian nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia to Congress for review.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 01:32 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/08/23

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

News outlets that covered the US-Saudi nuclear deal without mentioning that Jared Kushner, Trump's top foreign policy advisor, is getting paid by the Saudi government: WSJ NYT AP Reuters CNN NBC ABC CBS The Guardian Semafor Washington Post Fox News New York Post BBC Newsweek MS NOW

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-- Judd Legum (@juddlegum.bsky.social) 11:34 AM Â· Jul 23, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

15 of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudi citizens.

In 2016, Saudi Arabia imposed a barbaric blockade on Yemen, causing a man-made famine which drove the Houthis into the arms of Iran.

Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS) ordered the butchery of Saudi journalist-dissident Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul Turkiye on 2 Oct 2018.

Saudi Arabia executed a record 356 convicts by decapitation in 2025.

Saudi Arabia just signed a military pact with Turkiye and nuclear power Pakistan.

Should this non-democratic murderous despoty with no oversight or transparency have access to US nuclear technology?

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-26 03:27 AM | Reply

...but remains contingent on Saudi Arabia normalising relations with Israel. Saudi Arabia demands Israel must recognize the State of Palestine.

Is that going to be a problem?

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-26 03:31 AM | Reply

Stinky would be sucking up to OBL if Obama hadn't had him eliminated.

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-26 03:51 AM | Reply

#3

Oof!

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-26 04:43 AM | Reply

#1

"19 of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Islamic." FTFY

"Saudi Arabia executed a record 356 convicts by decapitation in 2025."
That's just Islam being Islam. You should be estatic.

"Saudi Arabia just signed a military pact with Turkiye and nuclear power Pakistan."
That has everything to do with Islamofascist Iran and its terrorist proxies.

#5 | Posted by willowby at 2026-08-27 10:57 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#2

That kills the whole deal. Israel is out of control at this point. If it wasn't for them being the only country in the region keeping the Islamic hordes at bay, I'd say screw them.

#6 | Posted by willowby at 2026-08-27 11:01 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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