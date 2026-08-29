Trump Sends Congress US-Saudi Nuclear Deal Bill

15 of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudi citizens.



In 2016, Saudi Arabia imposed a barbaric blockade on Yemen, causing a man-made famine which drove the Houthis into the arms of Iran.



Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS) ordered the butchery of Saudi journalist-dissident Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul Turkiye on 2 Oct 2018.



Saudi Arabia executed a record 356 convicts by decapitation in 2025.



Saudi Arabia just signed a military pact with Turkiye and nuclear power Pakistan.



Should this non-democratic murderous despoty with no oversight or transparency have access to US nuclear technology?

