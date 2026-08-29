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Saturday, August 29, 2026

Sen Hawley Opens Investigation Into Flock Surveillance

Hawley claimed Congress never "authorized the network your industry has built," and that Americans are seeking information on "who has access to their personal data and how."

Posted by lfthndthrds at 09:31 AM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lfthndthrds

Joined 2006/01/29
Visited 2026/08/28

Status: user

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It's not just Flock. Other companies like Axon and Motorola are also trying to invade our privacy with their automatic license plate readers (ALPRs).

[image or embed]

-- ACLU (@aclu.org) 11:01 AM Â· Aug 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

So the ---- what? Release the Epstein files and throw PEDO DONNIE in prison, or else go ---- yourself you stupid ----

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-26 09:05 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Meanwhile in Texas, Governor Hot Wheels just spent tens of millions on Flock cameras.

#2 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-08-26 09:34 PM | Reply

#1 | POSTED BY LEGALLYYOURDEAD AT 2026-08-26 09:05 PM

Go cry In Your fake vagina.

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-26 10:00 PM | Reply

Or what, you cock-gargling midget?

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-27 10:32 AM | Reply

Meanwhile, back at the ranch.

"Texas police officer accused of misusing Flock thousands of times" www.chron.com

#5 | Posted by et_al at 2026-08-27 11:00 AM | Reply

Flock shock rocks cop cam vendor as protests mount
www.theregister.com

... Government officials, commonly hesitant to second-guess law enforcement practices, have become concerned enough to question these mass surveillance practices. US Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Wednesday wrote to Flock CEO Garrett Langley to announce an investigation of "Flock Safety's collection, retention, and dissemination of data gathered by its artificial intelligence cameras."

Despite "Darth Vader's" comments last week at a San Diego City Council meeting about the need to "continue utilizing Flock technologies so that we can follow and surveil the rebel scum," a growing number of local governments in the US have been cancelling or choosing not to renew their contracts with Flock and other makers of automated license plate readers (ALPRs).

The Institute for Justice (IJ), a Virginia-based legal advocacy non-profit, on Wednesday published a new database that tracks the termination of local government ALPR contracts. As of Wednesday, the database documents 93 local governments that canceled ALPR contracts.

The IJ, which is challenging ALPR use on Fourth Amendment grounds in Norfolk, Virginia and San Jose, California, previously published a database that documents police abuse of ALPRs, a topic addressed in Hawley's letter. Incidents include romantic stalking, wrongful traffic stops and detentions, and other forms of misconduct.

"I think what's happened is that the American public has woken up to the mass surveillance that quietly arose around them," said Robert Frommer, senior attorney at IJ, in an interview with The Register. "And they don't like it. ...

Frommer said that he believes the IJ's efforts to document ALPRs and associated abuses have helped focus the public's concern and have illustrated the problems with warrantless mass surveillance. ...

"I think what we're seeing now is the reaction to that," said Frommer, who explained that the problem with Flock cameras is that they're accessible to anyone with login credentials, without any authorization from a supervising authority.

"You don't need to go to a judge and get a warrant," Frommer explained. "You don't need anything. And when you basically give that search power to the bored officer in his cop car in the middle of a shift, it inevitably happens that they start using it and start misusing it, whether to look people up personally or whether to investigate people at political protests."

These sorts of issues, Frommer said, have made people question whether we should live in a panopticon. ...




#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 12:52 PM | Reply

Flock contract cancellations grow among cities, other jurisdictions
thehill.com

... Two Phoenix, Ariz., suburbs became the latest municipalities Wednesday to terminate their contracts with Flock Safety, canceling their use of the company's automated license plate readers (ALPRs) that have drawn widespread privacy concerns.

The city of Tempe, which had an $80,000 contract with the company, said it would turn off all of its Flock cameras in response to mounting reports of data "misuse" in other regions. Three hours later, the nearby town of Cave Creek also announced it had ended its contract with Flock and completely removed the technology.

"While the cameras have been a useful tool for Tempe ... recent cases involving the misuse of automated license plate reader systems in Arizona and nationwide have raised concerns about the risks that come with the technology," Tempe wrote in a press release posted to the social platform X.

Cave Creek similarly wrote on X, "In light of several high-profile abuse cases reported locally and nationally, as well as a recent theft of a FLOCK camera ... staff determined it was in the best interest of the community to discontinue the system." ...




#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 02:00 PM | Reply

"Meanwhile in Texas, Governor Hot Wheels just spent tens of millions on Flock cameras.

#2 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-08-26 09:34 PM | Reply"

He's not worried, those cameras can't see him.

#8 | Posted by Yodagirl at 2026-08-29 11:08 AM | Reply

Hawley is the biggest "sky is falling, send me money" member of Congress.


Meanwhile in Texas, Governor Hot Wheels just spent tens of millions on Flock cameras.
#2 | Posted by Sycophant

Something you would have approved of during COVID lockdowns, I am sure.

#9 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-29 11:11 AM | Reply

CSAMRUNT approves of the billions his child-raping hero is pissing away in Iran.

#10 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-29 11:12 AM | Reply

Law enforcement agencies are getting rid of Flock because of abuses like this:

Cherokee County deputy fired, arrested for allegedly misusing Flock cameras, sheriff says

A Cherokee County deputy is the latest member of Georgia law enforcement facing charges for allegedly misusing Flock license plate readers, officials say.

A sampling of law enforcement booting Flock out of their jurisdictions:

Pasco County sheriff Nocco ending Flock, license plate detection systems
baynews9.com

--------- sheriff suspends use of Flock cameras
www.wlbt.com

Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen says he is firing Flock Safety after losing trust in the license plate reader company.
www.kob.com

#11 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-08-29 11:47 AM | Reply

Cities terminate Flock contracts at record pace in August
arstechnica.com

... New data compiled by a Bay Area anti-surveillance advocacy group shows that not only are American localities dropping cameras from Flock Safety, but they are doing it at an accelerating rate.

Communities from Lansing, Michigan, to Pflugerville, Texas, are ending their relationship with Flock, largely over concerns regarding out-of-control surveillance, unwanted data sharing, high expenses, and reports of police abusing the tool.

Secure Justice, an Oakland-based advocacy group, has recorded 214 cities and counties that have dropped Flock since 2021. Of those, 90 ended their relationship with Flock in August 2026 alone, a fourfold increase compared to the previous month.

Put another way: During the last 30 days, an average of three localities per day have halted contracts with Flock. ...


#12 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 12:33 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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