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Wednesday, September 09, 2026

Egyptian TV Presenter Sentenced to Death by Hanging for Drug Charges

Egyptian television presenter Sarah Khalifa and 11 other people have been sentenced to death by hanging after being convicted of drugs charges.

Posted by lfthndthrds at 09:33 AM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lfthndthrds

Joined 2006/01/29
Visited 2026/09/09

Status: user

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Cairo court sentences TV host Sarah Khalifa and 11 others to death over drug trafficking ring.

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-- Al Jazeera English (@aljazeera.com) 4:00 AM Â· Sep 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

No need to do this so gruesomely in public. They could've just made her the star of an exploitative reality show and poisoned her shai with Stevia. That sort of thing gets big ratings, and, ultimately, Emmy awards.

#1 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-06 01:15 PM | Reply

No need to do this so gruesomely in public.

They don't. It's Egypt.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-06 01:17 PM | Reply

Israel is trying to end public executions by killing as many journalists with cameras and video equipment as possible so no one will be able to see the ongoing, very public genocide of the Palestinian people.

#3 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-06 01:30 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

WTF is a grand Mufti? Like the dude who embraced the Nazi's in WW2?

#4 | Posted by willowby at 2026-09-06 11:30 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

" Like the dude who embraced the Nazi's in WW2?"

No, that was the Catholic pope.

#5 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-06 11:54 PM | Reply

#5

time.com

I'm right

#6 | Posted by willowby at 2026-09-07 01:35 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

" Like the dude who embraced the Nazi's in WW2?"

Are you thinking of the GOP s 1940 platform?

#7 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-07 05:14 AM | Reply

Hajj Amin al-Husseini, Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Arab Nationalist, and voice of Nazism.

If he were alive today to broadcast his anti-Zionism on social media he'd have a huge following with whytes.

#8 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-08 08:05 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Is that the porn star with giant cans?

#9 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-08 02:32 PM | Reply

No her name is... almost got me there JPW ;)

#10 | Posted by kwrx25 at 2026-09-08 04:32 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Public executions are a hallmark of conservative governments around the world. They'd have them all across the American South if they could get away with it.

#11 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-09 10:28 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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