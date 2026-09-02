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Wednesday, September 02, 2026

Trump's Triumphal Arch Will Cause a Slew of 'adverse' Effects

President Donald Trump's proposed 250-foot triumphal arch will have "adverse" effects on dozens of historical landmarks, the National Park Service found.

Posted by REDIAL at 05:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/09/02

Status: user

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Three Vietnam War veterans are suing to stop President Trump from building an arch just steps from Arlington National Cemetery, where 400,000 service members, veterans and their relatives are buried.

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-- NPR (@npr.org) 8:56 AM Â· Jun 13, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This arch is a POS, like its self-absorbed inspiration.

Don't build it. If it's built, tear it down. Use the stones for fishing reefs. Do something useful.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-29 06:49 AM | Reply

There is a statue of Trump coming. We all know it. It will be seven stories tall and done in gilded bronze.

This has all been done before. To hell with history rhyming, this is repetition.

As a reminder, almost all of the Caesars didn't turn out well. If Trump becomes ill, some of those coveting his spot will consider hastening death by suffocating him with a pillow.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-29 06:59 AM | Reply

Hurry the ---- up then

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-30 01:14 PM | Reply

How much more public onanism can this weirdo perform in front of the American people? Doesn't he get tired, or is just frustrated? There should be a GoFundMe page that we can contribute to to pay Natalie Harp to service Der Dotard so that he can get more sleep and leave the rest of us alone ...

#4 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-02 06:45 PM | Reply

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