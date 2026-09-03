Trump Considers Giving Away Part of Yosemite to Private Company

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The agency said it is "working with the landowner on a land exchange that will ... enable NPS to convey an interest in land."



"This will require the landowner to purchase property inside the park or within other NPS units in California," the document continued.



Separately, responses provided by the Interior Department to a Senate office that were shared with The Hill state that the land swap is a "priority."



Asked about the proposed land swap, the Interior Department, which oversees the NPS, told The Hill that it had not made any final decisions.



"If a proposal advances, the Department will follow established procedures to ensure appropriate coordination, transparency and public involvement consistent with federal law," it said in a statement. ...