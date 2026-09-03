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Thursday, September 03, 2026

Trump Considers Giving Away Part of Yosemite to Private Company

The Trump administration is eyeing a land swap that would give part of Yosemite National Park to a private company, according to a document submitted to Congress.

Posted by LampLighter at 08:32 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/03

Status: user

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Public reporting indicates the Trump administration is proposing a deal to give a part ofÂ the Yosemite National ParkÂ to a private developer. That land belongs to the American people. We will not allow this scheme to proceed -- period.

[image or embed]

-- Rep. Joe Neguse (@neguse.house.gov) 9:38 AM Â· Sep 3, 2026

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More from the article ...

... In the document, obtained by The Hill, the National Park Service (NPS) states that a landowner is seeking to connect their property with a park service road in order to facilitate commercial development.

The agency said it is "working with the landowner on a land exchange that will ... enable NPS to convey an interest in land."

"This will require the landowner to purchase property inside the park or within other NPS units in California," the document continued.

Separately, responses provided by the Interior Department to a Senate office that were shared with The Hill state that the land swap is a "priority."

Asked about the proposed land swap, the Interior Department, which oversees the NPS, told The Hill that it had not made any final decisions.

"If a proposal advances, the Department will follow established procedures to ensure appropriate coordination, transparency and public involvement consistent with federal law," it said in a statement. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 09:45 PM | Reply

@#1 ... "If a proposal advances, the Department will follow established procedures to ensure appropriate coordination, transparency and public involvement consistent with federal law," it said in a statement. ...

Consistent with federal law?

Like getting Congressional approval before the vandalism of the East Wing of the White House?

Like getting Congressional approval before renaming The Kennedy Center?

Like ...

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 09:49 PM | Reply

How can you explain that Trump is puke to a MAGA that enjoys vomit?

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-30 07:25 AM | Reply

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