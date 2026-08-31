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Monday, August 31, 2026

America's Next Grocery Shock Is Brewing

America's grocery squeeze has thus far been most painfully felt in a few expensive categories, like beef, coffee and chocolate. Now, the forces pushing up food prices are starting to pile up: expensive grain, soaring fertilizer and fuel, plus unpredictable weather and raging wars.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 06:32 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/31

Status: user

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We're going on tour! With gas prices up, grocery prices up, and the cost of living soaring, I'm taking my plan for an affordable South Carolina on the road. I hope you'll join us! RSVP for event details at DrAnnieAndrews.com/events.

[image or embed]

-- Dr. Annie Andrews (@drannieandrews.com) 3:57 PM Â· Aug 31, 2026

Comments

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www.bls.gov

It looks like the orange sack of---------- failed on his promise to lower grocery prices.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-30 01:06 PM | Reply

"It looks like the orange sack of---------- failed on his promise to lower grocery prices."

Campaigning: "I will lower prices on DAY ONE."

Day One: "What do you expect? I just got here!"

Day 575: "Prices have come down, A LOT!"

Actual Math: Actually...no.

#2 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-30 01:14 PM | Reply

It's all Biden's fault

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-30 02:12 PM | Reply

I have a solution for MAGA: stop buying food.

#4 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-08-30 06:13 PM | Reply

All at once, the imbecilic Trumpf junta deported farm, fishing, and slaughterhouse migrant workers from the US, gutted food safety and screw-worm inspectors, and caused a bottleneck of petroleum, chemicals, and fertilizers in the Strait of Hormuz.

And the incompetent Trumpf cabal dangerosly weakened US national security defenses.

All at once.

Breathtakingly remarkable.

~snip~


"Look Kang! America is ready to be conquered! They are on their knees because of no food, Trumpf Diarrhea Syndrome, and no toilet paper! Bwa-ha-ha-ha!"

"One day we must thank the Republican voter and Senile Satan for our imminent triumph, Kodos."

"Agreed, Kang. By way of reward, we shall eat the MAGAts and Trumpf Crime Family thieves last."

"Bwa-ha-ha-ha!"

"FUNNY"

#5 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-30 07:33 PM | Reply | Funny: 2

Trump allows more foreign ag workers, eases off ICE raids on farms. The shifts come as many Americans are concerned about the rising cost of food.

Trump's war on ag workers didn't last very long. He chickened out.

#6 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-08-31 09:43 AM | Reply

If you really need illegal labor just stop by a home depot parking lot in Houston. ICE doesn't go to those, or if they do, it doesn't work.

#7 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-08-31 09:44 AM | Reply

The farmers are losing. The consumer is losing. "Everyone loses" is a terrible situation we find ourselves in.

Republican policy is all one failure after another.

#8 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-08-31 04:21 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

If you really need illegal labor just stop by a home depot parking lot in Houston. ICE doesn't go to those, or if they do, it doesn't work.
#7 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-08-31 09:44 AM

Yeah! What need do you have of immigrant workers when you can just import immigrant beef! SCREW YOU FAMILY FARMERS! YOU CAN'T COMPETE WITH THE PRESIDENT, B#-------!

#9 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-08-31 07:57 PM | Reply

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