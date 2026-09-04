OpEd: How Trump Misread the Room on ICE

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Friday, September 04, 2026
As Trump gets older, sicker, stupider, crazier, he seems more indifferent to human suffering, whether he's bombing civilians or waving off the miserable conditions on a U.S. aircraft carrier. "Indifferent" might be the wrong word. At times, he seems to get off on human suffering.
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