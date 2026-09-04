OpEd: How Trump Misread the Room on ICE

More from the OpEd...



When U.S. bombs hit an elementary school in Iran, killing at least 175 people, most of them children, Trump shed no tears. More than three months later, he finally said something about it: "Mistakes are made. War is nasty."



The Danbury arrests arrive at a significant political moment. Trump's overall approval ratings have been sinking underwater for a long time, and Americans view him with disfavor on virtually every major policy question. ...



Trump has misjudged Americans. "Immigration policy" was attractive to more people when it took the form of locking down the border and focusing on dangerous people with Tren de Aragua tattoos or whatever.



But American people don't like extreme punishment of people who don't seem to be doing anything especially bad.



They don't like cruelty that splashes onto children.



Thus, the Danbury raids are hitting at the exact moment when the immigration issue -- the last little green finch of popularity chirping away in its cage while Trump was increasingly surrounded by the dead ravens of inflation and war -- has slipped underwater in polling for the first time. ...