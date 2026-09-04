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Friday, September 04, 2026

OpEd: How Trump Misread the Room on ICE

As Trump gets older, sicker, stupider, crazier, he seems more indifferent to human suffering, whether he's bombing civilians or waving off the miserable conditions on a U.S. aircraft carrier. "Indifferent" might be the wrong word. At times, he seems to get off on human suffering.

Posted by lamplighter at 08:31 AM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/04

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

ICE agent, Christian Castro, shot Julio Sosa-Celis in the leg and then lied about it. He should be slammed, but the Trump DOJ is treating him with kid gloves. The outrageous filing decision by federal prosecutors & why we need more states to prosecute these federal agents: youtu.be/Tj6CqbjkLsE? ...

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-- Katie Phang (@katiephang.bsky.social) 6:31 PM Â· Sep 3, 2026

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More from the OpEd...

... As Trump gets older, sicker, stupider, crazier, he seems more indifferent to human suffering, whether he's bombing civilians or waving off the miserable conditions on a U.S. aircraft carrier. "Indifferent" might be the wrong word. At times, he seems to get off on human suffering.

When U.S. bombs hit an elementary school in Iran, killing at least 175 people, most of them children, Trump shed no tears. More than three months later, he finally said something about it: "Mistakes are made. War is nasty."

The Danbury arrests arrive at a significant political moment. Trump's overall approval ratings have been sinking underwater for a long time, and Americans view him with disfavor on virtually every major policy question. ...

Trump has misjudged Americans. "Immigration policy" was attractive to more people when it took the form of locking down the border and focusing on dangerous people with Tren de Aragua tattoos or whatever.

But American people don't like extreme punishment of people who don't seem to be doing anything especially bad.

They don't like cruelty that splashes onto children.

Thus, the Danbury raids are hitting at the exact moment when the immigration issue -- the last little green finch of popularity chirping away in its cage while Trump was increasingly surrounded by the dead ravens of inflation and war -- has slipped underwater in polling for the first time. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-31 02:29 PM | Reply

There's a special strain of internal ugliness that one needs to arrest a parent in front of his children at a school bus stop.

POSTED BY LAMPLIGHTER

"Internal ugliness"= evil.

These people are practicing to turn their evil on everyone.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-31 03:44 PM | Reply

"At times, he (Trump) seems to get off on human suffering".

Bingo.

All those horror movies you've seen? They were warning you about people like Trump.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-31 03:48 PM | Reply

There's a special strain of internal ugliness that one needs to arrest a parent in front of his children at a school bus stop.

This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-31 03:55 PM | Reply

These people are practicing to turn their evil on everyone.

This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

#5 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-31 03:55 PM | Reply

There's a special strain of internal ugliness that one needs ...

... in order to vote for Trump.

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-31 04:10 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"But American people don't like extreme punishment of people who don't seem to be doing anything especially bad."

--------.

Every Trump voter wants extreme and cruel punishment for people who cannot provide their papers when the ICE Agent demands "Your papers, please."

Just ask any of the Republicans here. They will confirm that's what they voted for.

#7 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-31 04:19 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

@#7 ... Just ask any of the Republicans here. They will confirm that's what they voted for. ...

It may be what they voted for, but the support of it seems to be diminishing of late.

Let me state it a different way, by asking a question ...

How many Republicans running for election in November are showing political ads saying that they want ICE to come into their districts and kill American citizens, violently arrest people who do not have criminal records (at times separating parents from children), etc?


#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-31 05:52 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

#2

"These people are practicing to turn their evil on everyone."

Many "everyone" are armed and "mad as hell"....

www.youtube.com

#9 | Posted by South_American at 2026-08-31 11:09 PM | Reply

GUT THE PEDO

#10 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-01 05:40 PM | Reply

#10: Gut the bald-headed Nazi controlling the pedo.

#11 | Posted by Yodagirl at 2026-09-04 10:51 AM | Reply

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