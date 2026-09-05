ICE Officer Charged with Lying to Investigators

What else might be expected?



ICE whistleblower warned of unprecedented lowering of standards' during hiring spree

apnews.com



The official was a unit chief in ICE's Office of Professional Responsibility, where background checks were backlogged as ICE added thousands of new officers to carry out President Donald Trump's mass deportation campaign.



ICE's human resources division was making final job offers before preliminary vetting steps had been completed, including fingerprints, identity verification and credit checks, the official's complaint warned.



"This unprecedented lowering of standards sacrifices proper risk mitigation for expediency, placing DHS at risk of infiltration and insider compromise," the official wrote in a memo to the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General dated August 2025. ...