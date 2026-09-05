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Saturday, September 05, 2026

ICE Officer Charged with Lying to Investigators

Federal prosecutors have charged a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer with lying to investigators ...

Posted by qcp at 06:32 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/04

Status: user

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The feds have charged ICE agent Christian Castro with making false statements in the Jan. 14 shooting of Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, per NYT. DOJ leaders in Washington overruled local federal prosecutors, who wanted to bring hefty civil rights charges against Castro, ProPublica reported this morning.

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-- madi mcvan (@madisonmcvan.bsky.social) 1:50 PM Â· Sep 3, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The fat bald pedo imbecile lies to the entire country EVERY ------- DAY

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-03 02:07 PM | Reply

Prosecutors must not like their families much, to make them targets for Trump's masked ICE gooners.

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-09-03 05:53 PM | Reply

... Federal prosecutors have charged a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer with lying to investigators ...

If the Trump DoJ does this, well, just wow.

There must be something so wrong that AG Blanche cannot try to cover it up.

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 07:47 PM | Reply

Leather Nun - I Can Smell Your Thoughts (1987)
www.youtube.com

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 07:49 PM | Reply

What else might be expected?

ICE whistleblower warned of unprecedented lowering of standards' during hiring spree
apnews.com

... A supervisor overseeing background checks warned last year that Immigration and Customs Enforcement was hiring many new officers who had not undergone basic vetting, violating federal rules and putting the agency at risk of misconduct, a newly released whistleblower complaint shows.

The official was a unit chief in ICE's Office of Professional Responsibility, where background checks were backlogged as ICE added thousands of new officers to carry out President Donald Trump's mass deportation campaign.

ICE's human resources division was making final job offers before preliminary vetting steps had been completed, including fingerprints, identity verification and credit checks, the official's complaint warned.

"This unprecedented lowering of standards sacrifices proper risk mitigation for expediency, placing DHS at risk of infiltration and insider compromise," the official wrote in a memo to the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General dated August 2025. ...


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 09:03 PM | Reply

There must be something so wrong that AG Blanche cannot try to cover it up.

www.cbsnews.com

Federal prosecutor fired after investigating ICE officer for civil rights offenses in Minnesota shooting, sources say

Criminals protect criminals.

#6 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-04 07:48 AM | Reply

Castro was released by TX Gov Abbott last week, after refusing to extradite him to MN to face the charges the state of MN brought against him for the same incident. He turned himself in after the Feds charged him.

#7 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-09-04 02:19 PM | Reply

2 ICE agents on leave for lying under oath in Minneapolis shooting investigation, agency says (February 2026)
www.cbsnews.com

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-05 07:17 PM | Reply

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