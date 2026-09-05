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Saturday, September 05, 2026

CEO Hired to Clean Reflecting Pool Accused of Voter Fraud

The company's CEO, Richard Rosen, was convicted last year of voter fraud for casting ballots in the 2016 election in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 12:31 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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AMERICANUNITY

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/09/05

Status: user

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In a months-long saga that does not appear to want to end, the Trump administration has hired another new company to help clean and maintain the Lincoln Reflecting Pool -- adding more cost and more questions to the renovation project that was meant to be a showcase of the country's 250th birthday.

[image or embed]

-- CNN (@cnn.com) 6:30 PM Â· Sep 3, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Trump's created a Confederacy of Felons:

Originally, the task of installing a water-purification system to prevent algal blooms fell to a long-time Trump supporter and two-time felon who pleaded guilty to bribing a congressman and violating campaign finance laws.

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-04 04:48 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The CEO was convicted of felony voter fraud ...

#2 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-04 05:57 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Bill Johnson, line one.....

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-04 09:57 PM | Reply

Why did stinky give up on his first pool guy?

assets.newsweek.com

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-05 12:36 AM | Reply

Why did stinky give up on his first pool guy?
assets.newsweek.com

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot

Another felon

Jailbirds of a feather flock together ...

#5 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-05 02:09 AM | Reply

Republicans have been so conditioned by their kneebending to Trump that they now view a felony conviction as a qualifier.

#6 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-05 05:31 AM | Reply

Well since this guy has only been charged with a SINGLE felony, as opposed to the original company's CEO, who was charged with TWO felonies, so I guess that's a step in the right direction.

OCU

#7 | Posted by OCUser at 2026-09-05 01:50 PM | Reply

@#5 ... Jailbirds of a feather flock together ...

Looks that way ...

The Venezuelan billionaire the US investigated for money laundering now has a Pentagon oil deal
www.reuters.com

... Florida prosecutors earlier this year paused a money-laundering investigation into Alejandro Betancourt, say eight people familiar with the matter. Switzerland withdrew UK extradition request in May but Zurich prosecutor says criminal case still proceeds. U.S. official said most of Betancourt's legal challenges are nearly a decade old - and that he is the best partner to boost Venezuela's oil output.

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-05 02:34 PM | Reply

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