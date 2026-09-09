Court Upholds Ban on Bid to Use Citizenship Data for Voter Checks

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Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan and U.S. Circuit Judge Robert Wilkins, both appointed to the appeals court by President Barack Obama, upheld the lower court decision that the SAVE system violates the Social Security Act as it shares millions of Americans' private information.



The appeals court judges also noted concerns around the potential for inaccurate citizen information that could lead to people having to prove citizenship to remain registered voters, and in some cases could even lead to voter registration being canceled.



U.S. Circuit Judge Gregory Katsas, an appointee of President Donald Trump, dissented. ...