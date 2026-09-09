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Wednesday, September 09, 2026

Court Upholds Ban on Bid to Use Citizenship Data for Voter Checks

A federal appeals court panel rejected the Trump administration's bid to lift a ban on using a federal immigration database to check the accuracy of citizenship records on states' voter rolls.

Posted by LampLighter at 08:30 AM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/08

Status: user

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The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to intervene in a lawsuit over the use of a controversial data system to review state voter rolls.

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-- CBS News Chicago (@cbschicago.bsky.social) 7:00 PM Â· Sep 8, 2026

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More from the article ...

... In a 2-1 ruling on Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia declined to lift a lower court's ban on using the Homeland Security Department's Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements database. The earlier ruling determined that the government cannot use the system ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, in which Trump's Republicans will be defending narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress.

Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan and U.S. Circuit Judge Robert Wilkins, both appointed to the appeals court by President Barack Obama, upheld the lower court decision that the SAVE system violates the Social Security Act as it shares millions of Americans' private information.

The appeals court judges also noted concerns around the potential for inaccurate citizen information that could lead to people having to prove citizenship to remain registered voters, and in some cases could even lead to voter registration being canceled.

U.S. Circuit Judge Gregory Katsas, an appointee of President Donald Trump, dissented. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-05 08:15 PM | Reply

One of the "good" things about Trump's time in office is that there will be legal opinions that address many of the loop holes in our laws. Also, it will have identified the loop holes that Trump was able to wiggle through and as a result of their identification, legislation can be enacted to close those loop holes. Identification of the loop holes may be Trump's most lasting legacy.

#2 | Posted by FedUpWithPols at 2026-09-06 04:47 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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