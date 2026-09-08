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Tuesday, September 08, 2026

Trump Is Waging a War on America's Children, & He's Winning

OpEd: President Trump's administration is waging war against children, especially those in our nation's poorest families.

Posted by LampLighter at 08:31 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/08

Status: user

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Encompass is facing a critical funding crisis, serving thousands of children in Snoqualmie Valley while fighting for better Medicaid rates and public support. Learn more here #NorthBendKingCounty #WA #CitizenPortal #NonprofitFunding #EarlyLearningInitiatives #ChildTherapyAccess

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-- Citizen Portal News Washington (@citizenptnewswa.bsky.social) 5:27 AM Â· Sep 8, 2026

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More from the OpEd...

... Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act made massive cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, leaving millions of children in low-income families without access to health insurance, adequate and healthy food and, in some cases, learning and developmental services in public schools.

Roughly 40 percent of American children receive health coverage through Medicaid. Although the bill's work requirements do not apply to children, they lose coverage when their parents do. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the cuts will increase the number of Americans without health insurance by 7.5 million in 2034.

The budget office also projects that SNAP spending will decline by $211 billion through 2035. An analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates 1.5 million children, conservatively, have lost benefits since July 2025. Further reductions are likely as states are forced to pay a larger share of the program's administrative costs.

The 2025 bill did increase the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 to $2,200. But it left intact rules that prevent many low-income families from receiving the full credit. As a result, 30 percent of all children and 99 percent of those from the poorest one-fifth of families won't benefit from the increase.

Each of these individual policies is onerous, but the collective impact is especially damaging, since many families will be hurt by all of them. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-07 07:00 PM | Reply

Fight back. Gut a Pedo.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-07 07:50 PM | Reply

#1 | Posted by LampLighter

Many of the cuts enacted in Trump's Big Beautiful Bill won't start hurting people until next year:

Key Timelines for Cuts and Changes:

- Medicaid Eligibility Checks: Regular checks change from once a year to every six months, rolling out through 2026 and beyond.

- Medicaid Work Requirements: The mandate for enrollees to work or do community service takes effect on December 31, 2026, though some states have windows to delay full enforcement.

- Medicaid Tax Credit Block: Individuals who lose Medicaid due to work rules are blocked from getting Affordable Care Act marketplace premium tax credits starting January 1, 2027

- SNAP Cost-Shifting: States must start covering up to 15% of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) costs themselves beginning in 2028.

#3 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-08 02:18 AM | Reply

@#3 ... Many of the cuts enacted in Trump's Big Beautiful Bill won't start hurting people until next year: ...

Yup.

They were timed intentionally by the GOP Congress to take effect after the mid-term elections because the GOP knew how bad those cuts were for Americans.


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-08 02:53 AM | Reply

"Kids: Rape them or kill them."
-Republican Motto

#5 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-09-08 08:45 PM | Reply

@#3 ... Many of the cuts enacted in Trump's Big Beautiful Bill won't start hurting people until next year: ...

LOL Its always next year.


"Kids: Rape them or kill them."
- Lindsay Clancy's supporters
#5 | POSTED BY SYCOPHANT

FTFY.

#6 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-08 11:09 PM | Reply

" Its always next year."

Except these were by design, knowing there'd be blowback if they took effect BEFORE the midterms.

Much like the tax breaks that expire three weeks before Trump leaves office.

#7 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-08 11:30 PM | Reply

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