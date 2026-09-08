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Tuesday, September 08, 2026

Air Force Base's Religious Greetings Cease

A U.S. Air Force base has ceased extending religious greetings at its gates to uniformed members following the reported intervention of an anti-discrimination organization.

Posted by LampLighter at 04:33 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/08

Status: user

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Military Religious Freedom Foundation asked me to make this video to raise awareness of their work and need for support. MRFF has helped almost 100,000 people serving in our nation's military to stand up against Christian Nationalism in all branches. mrff.org/donate youtu.be/RY_oKI11iGw

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-- Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 4:09 PM Â· Aug 25, 2025

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More from the article ...

... The Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), which has more than 100,000 members including both active-duty and veteran service members from different services and myriad ranks, said Thursday that it intervened following nearly three dozen received complaints about religious-oriented greetings at Kirtland Air Force Base's front gates.

MRFF said in a Sept. 3 press release that it ultimately received 34 complaints dating back days and even weeks, including from 24 individuals who identify as Christian.

Officials at the gates were continually offering greetings including "God bless you" or "Have a blessed day," as part of what MRFF described as a "weeks-long blitz" played to the backdrop of a Defense Department that has been accused of pushing a Christian agenda to its men and women in uniform. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-07 08:19 PM | Reply

There is a postal employee at this post office I go to occasionally. She regularly wishes me a blessed day. One time I had a brief conversation with her while she processed my purchase and she expressed evangelical views.

I was offended to my core. I despise public displays of religiousity

But, my offense matters not I suppose.

#2 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-07 08:39 PM | Reply

@#2 ... There is a postal employee at this post office I go to occasionally. She regularly wishes me a blessed day. ...

Government employees should not push their religious views upon the public.

Article 1's Freedom of Religion also means Freedom From Religion.


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-07 08:48 PM | Reply

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