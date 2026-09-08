Air Force Base's Religious Greetings Cease

More from the article ...



MRFF said in a Sept. 3 press release that it ultimately received 34 complaints dating back days and even weeks, including from 24 individuals who identify as Christian.



Officials at the gates were continually offering greetings including "God bless you" or "Have a blessed day," as part of what MRFF described as a "weeks-long blitz" played to the backdrop of a Defense Department that has been accused of pushing a Christian agenda to its men and women in uniform. ...