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Tuesday, September 08, 2026

Iran War Drives $100 Billion in Extra Energy Costs for U.S. Consumers

The war in Iran has now cost U.S. consumers $100 billion in higher energy prices, and the bill is rising another $1 million about every two minutes, per a real-time estimate from Brown University as of Monday morning.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:32 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/08

Status: user

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-- Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) 2:40 PM Â· Feb 12, 2026

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Fact Sheet: Costs of Iran War (August 2026)
www.americanprogress.org

... The Trump administration's war in Iran has cost at least $1,200 per household. With no end in sight, American families are paying a price. ...

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-08 01:07 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Tens of thousands of of lives destroyed and mountains of treasure wasted to keep Jeffrey Epstein's name off the front page.
Mission accomplished.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-08 05:06 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Epstein Fury/Trump's Folly is costing us ever more:

Stocks fall as yen surges; Gulf attacks drive oil near $100 a barrel

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The yen surged on Tuesday and stocks fell after a volley of attacks on energy facilities around the Gulf drove oil to near $100 a barrel, while copper prices hit record highs.

Brent crude futures hit their highest in six weeks, nearing $99 a barrel, after Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthis attacked energy facilities and cities in Saudi Arabia, highlighting the risk of the conflict spreading throughout the region and further complicating the supply of fuel to world markets.

The price of diesel has hit record highs and has almost doubled from where it was before the start of the conflict, as has gasoline, and even prices for physical crude for immediate delivery are well above futures prices, in a clear indication of the toll the conflict is taking on the global energy market.

www.reuters.com

#3 | Posted by americanunity at 2026-09-08 05:52 AM | Reply

TO WIT:

Houthi attacks disrupt Saudi energy facilities, wound 73, authorities say

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Operations at some energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, were halted on Tuesday following attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis that wounded 73 people, in what Saudi authorities described as a dangerous escalation.

www.reuters.com

Trumpty Dumpty can't put back together what he broke all by himself.

#4 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-08 05:55 AM | Reply

The Lord blesses those countries that finance and commit wars of aggression and murder schoolgirls for Israel.

#5 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-08 10:50 AM | Reply

Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Rising gas prices are causing a steep rise in consumer prices and will slow any future economic growth. It is a tax on all Americans.
12:13 PM Mar 16, 2012

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-08 12:42 PM | Reply

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