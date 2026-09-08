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Tuesday, September 08, 2026

Officials Lied to NYers About Still-toxic Air After 9/11

"People got sick because the leaders they trusted lied and told them they were safe to breathe in toxic air," Mamdani said during a news conference, according to CNN.

Posted by qcp at 03:30 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/08

Status: user

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Mamdani releases undisclosed 9/11 files showing New Yorkers were not told the truth about air quality at Ground Zero

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-- The Independent (@the-independent.com) 10:04 AM Â· Sep 8, 2026

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More: Key findings from the documents, which were reviewed by The New York Times before Tuesday's announcement, include:

Asbestos and other contaminants were found at levels that exceeded acceptable levels in dust and air in part of lower Manhattan, based on measurements taken by city agencies, the Environmental Protection Agency and privately contracted laboratories.

A draft document of data compiled by the city Department of Environmental Protection listed locations throughout lower Manhattan where asbestos levels in dust samples exceeded hazardous limits in the days after September 11.

A November 2011 audit, prepared by a private company and submitted to the EPA, showed the amount of the carcinogen benzene was still spiking in the air around the towers' footprints.

That audit also showed that the concentration of asbestos in the air at the Fresh Kills landfill on Staten Island has increased after the attacks.

A woman who lived in lower Manhattan wrote a letter to the DEP in Feburary that detailed alleged missteps by officials in removing contaminants from in and around her building, where workers dug up grass and dirt from a small roundabout in the neighborhood several weeks after 9/11.

The documents were discovered last year after being hidden from the public in 68 boxes stashed in a government office, city officials told the NYT.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-08 11:44 AM | Reply

Jon Stewart, a strong advocate for 911 responders had already indicated that "everyone knew" federal agencies were misleading the public, but the new documents definitively prove that city leadership was also complicit. He accused past administrations of prioritizing the rapid economic restabilization of Lower Manhattan over the health of residents, students, and first responders.

"There was poison in the air and on the ground and in the windowsills and in your air conditioners," Stewart said, accusing city officials of prioritizing a return to normalcy over public health concerns.

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-08 11:49 AM | Reply

accusing city officials of prioritizing a return to normalcy over public health concerns.

#2 | POSTED BY DONNERBOY

That was their motivation? Give me a break. 3,000 people murdered. How is anything normal?

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-08 12:57 PM | Reply

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