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Friday, September 11, 2026

Dems Demand Trump Halt Collection of Patients' ER Records

A group of Democratic lawmakers is calling for the Trump administration to suspend a new surveillance program it quietly launched to collect the personal and identifiable health data of Americans who visit emergency rooms.

Posted by lamplighter at 01:32 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/11

Status: user

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tell me more about conservatives and small government. trump administration now demanding that hospitals hand over "personally identifiable medical records of all patients who seek help at their emergency rooms ... " www.cnn.com/2026/07/27/h ...

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-- Rachel Maddow (@maddow.bsky.social) 2:50 PM Â· Jul 27, 2026

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More from the article ...

... KFF Health News first reported that the Consumer Product Safety Commission -- a federal agency tasked with monitoring injuries from household items -- was pressuring hospitals to provide a private company with personally identifiable health information for analysis. The rollout of the program has inspired broad pushback from hospitals and privacy advocates.

The CPSC's goal is to obtain millions of Americans' medical records from emergency rooms for most injuries, even when a consumer product is not involved, internal emails and documents reviewed by KFF Health News revealed. The agency instructed hospitals to share detailed patient information for more than 10,000 types of injuries or conditions, such as vaccine reactions, suicide attempts or stingray stabs.

The scope of data CPSC is collecting far exceeds the agency's mission and should be immediately suspended, Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, who sits on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, and other House and Senate Democrats wrote in a letter to CPSC acting Chairman Peter Feldman.

"This unprecedented and sweeping effort to collect identifiable patient data is untethered from the Commission's statutory mission and authority, and is ripe for misuse by an administration that has repeatedly sought access to Americans' most personal information," the letter stated. "Americans should be able to seek medical care without fear that their personal health information will be swept into a federal database and repurposed for political ends." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-10 02:14 PM | Reply

Even if hospitals were on federal property the administrators who participate are facilitating data theft.

Emails sent this year by CPSC chief data officer Elizabeth Puchek said hospitals would need to apply for an exemption from participation or face penalties. Those penalties, for what's called unlawful "information blocking," were established in a federal data-sharing regulation designed to make sure patients could access their medical records. The agency's website reiterated that threat, claiming information-blocking regulations require hospitals "to make electronic health information (EHI) available to public health authorities, such as CPSC, upon request, unless a specific exception applies."

#2 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-10 07:01 PM | Reply

Sure seems like something HIPPA should prohibit.

#3 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-11 01:50 PM | Reply

"HIPPA" [sic] has always been widely misunderstood.

#4 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-09-11 02:31 PM | Reply

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