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Friday, September 11, 2026

5 Years After the Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

It recounts a chain of strategic and political decisions in August 2021 that culminated in the shocking scenes the world witnessed at Kabul Airport ...

Posted by BellRinger at 08:31 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

BellRinger

Joined 2021/02/07
Visited 2026/09/11

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Reminder: Timeline of U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan "Trump administration in Feb 2020 negotiated a withdrawal agreement with Taliban..set a date of May 1, 2021 for withdrawal..President Biden delayed the withdrawal date..until Aug 2021" www.factcheck.org/2021/08/time ...

[image or embed]

-- Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd.bsky.social) 9:34 AM Â· Nov 27, 2025

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Be forewarned, some of this is tough to read.

#1 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-09-11 04:35 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Trump really ------ Afghanistan when he handed control of the nation back to the Taliban.

Biden was too weak to put a stop to it.

But it's another blunder by Trump.

Trump, the worst president in America's history.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-11 05:08 PM | Reply

The Trump administration set the political timeline and negotiated the exit deal with the Taliban, while official reviews state they left no operational plan to execute the evacuation safely

President Biden's choices for how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created by his predecessor. When President Trump took office in 2017, there were more than 10,000 troops in Afghanistan.

Eighteen months later, after introducing more than 3,000 additional troops just to maintain the stalemate, President Trump ordered direct talks with the Taliban without consulting with our allies and partners or allowing the Afghan government at the negotiating table. In September 2019, President Trump embolded the Taliban by publicly considering inviting them to Camp David on the anniversary of 9/11.

In February 2020, the United States and the Taliban reached a deal, known as the Doha Agreement, under which the United States agreed to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan by May 2021. In return, the Taliban agreed to participate in a peace process and refrain from attacking U.S. troops and threatening Afghanistan's major cities "but only as long as the United States remained committed to withdraw by the agreement's deadline. As part of the deal, President Trump also pressured the Afghan government to release 5,000 Taliban fighters from prison, including senior war commanders, without securing the release of
the only American hostage known to be held by the Taliban.

bidenwhitehouse.archives.gov

#3 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-11 05:55 PM | Reply

As part of the deal, President Trump also pressured the Afghan government to release 5,000 Taliban fighters from prison, including senior war commanders

"Mission Accomplished!"
- Putin

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-11 06:00 PM | Reply

Any MAGAT concocted lie is tough to read.

Fuck off coward

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-11 06:01 PM | Reply

bidenwhitehouse.archives.gov

LOL Really honest source right there...

Of course ClownHack gobbles it right up.

The withdrawal was under Bidens command, he postponed it once before.

Biden was too weak to put a stop to it.

President Biden delays US troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan until 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
news.sky.com

#6 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-11 06:36 PM | Reply

Biden's handlers didn't honor any other of Trump's agreements. Why anyone thinks this one is somehow different is beyond me.

#7 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-09-11 06:49 PM | Reply

#7 | Posted by BellRinger

Probably because the Afghan government was sick of our presence and made it clear our continued presence would be seen as an act of aggression.
A deal's a deal and Cheeto Benito made a bad one. As usual.

#8 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-11 07:17 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Ballwasher the Oozing MAGAT clown is a penniless fool.

#9 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-11 09:22 PM | Reply

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