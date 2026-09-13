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Sunday, September 13, 2026

Florida Grand Jury Blasts DCF for Deaths of Kids, Elderly

In 2020, a Central Florida foster family was able to adopt eight children who had been removed from their homes by the state's Department of Children and Families ...

Posted by Corky at 01:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/12

Status: user

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The grand jury's report detailed seven "heartbreaking" cases and said it wanted to "sound an alarm" about the state agency, which responded that it was responding to the highlighted shortcomings.

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-- Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel.com) 7:08 AM Â· Sep 12, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"The case " which appears to be one from Lake County " and others like it were detailed by the grand jury in a scathing report that concluded DCF was "failing catastrophically" in its duties to protect the vulnerable.

The agency's "systemic inaction" led to severe trauma and the preventable deaths of children and the elderly across a five-county region in north Central Florida, it said."

"The most recent grand jury, sitting in Marion County, detailed seven "heartbreaking" cases in its report where DCF had been called to investigate but took little to no action. Six of the cases resulted in death and the seventh in the arrest of the father on sex abuse charges.

The deaths included that of a toddler who died from skull and spinal injuries, and whose mother " who had a 17-year history with DCF " was charged with his murder.

Another was that of an elderly women who was regularly found on the floor naked and covered in human waste but who remained with her caretaker, though DCF knew that person had been using illegal drugs.

"Children were exploited, abused, neglected. Children died," said Sen. Don Gaetz, a Panhandle Republican, at a press conference a few days after the report's release.

"The department delayed, denied, lied and then did nothing."
excerpts

;;

Also see, 'Republican Family Values'.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-12 05:01 PM | Reply

Also see, 'Republican Family Values'.

idk Corkster I think American has a horrible problem with wanting it kids dead.

Killing of the Clancy children
en.wikipedia.org

Couldn't believe how many moms supported her innocence, even talk show hosts.

#2 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-12 05:50 PM | Reply

What you know about America could fit in a thimble. (look it up)

Republicans have been wholly-owned by the Gun Lobby and other corporate interests for longer than you've had a green card... much longer, while some Dems are also complicate because it's difficult to hold any office since Republicans made Money Speech and invented Corporate Personhood, giving us Corporate Super Citizens that bribe their way into tax cuts and gov contracts.

What we know about you is you'll never be seen standing in front of a tank in Tiananmen Square.

Driving it, perhaps, but not defying crony capitalist corruption, which now controls your homeland while pretending communism.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-12 06:12 PM | Reply

#2 | Posted by oneironaut

---- off you idiot.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-12 06:33 PM | Reply

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