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Saturday, October 03, 2026

Forget TDS: Trump Fatigue Is Real, I've Got It

Bernard Goldberg: Not that it matters to President Trump, but a lot of Americans are not fans.

Posted by Corky at 04:33 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/03

Status: user

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-- Mediaite (@mediaite.com) 10:08 AM Â· Apr 15, 2026

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"Every day with this president, something new hits the fan. Trump may need a daily dose of chaos, but the rest of us don't. Chaos and controversy may be his oxygen.

They may be what energize him. But after all these years, they're what wear a lot of us out.

And there's rarely time to digest one controversy before the next one comes barreling down the road and smacks us in the mouth."

[[

"Trump Derangement Syndrome is supposed to describe people who can't stop thinking about Trump. Trump Fatigue describes people who would occasionally like the opportunity to stop thinking about him.

But Trump makes that almost impossible. He doesn't merely occupy the presidency. He occupies the national conversation.

Morning, noon and night, there he is " demanding attention, picking a fight, settling a score, bestowing a nickname, announcing something nobody saw coming.

And after nearly a decade of this, maybe the remarkable thing isn't that some Americans are outraged by Donald Trump. Maybe it's that a lot of us are just plain tired."

;;

Honestly, I'm mostly tired of him breathing.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-02 07:45 PM | Reply

Americans with any sense of morality are suffering from daily trauma from President Piggy.

Many will be experiencing PTSD in the years to come.

I am not joking about this.

#2 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-02 08:32 PM | Reply

If there really is a hell, ---- the brimstone, fire and pitchforks- it will simply be a chair in a small room and nonstop Trump TV 24-7-365 for all eternity.

#3 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-02 09:24 PM | Reply

That's the plan.

A constant bombardment of fraud, criminality and chaos until people simply give up.

You can't pay attention to what Trump did yesterday if you're distracted by what he's done today.

Trump is the worst thing to happen to America in my lifetime.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-02 09:41 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Has dotard invited the Cornell 7 to Mara Pedo yet?

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-02 10:11 PM | Reply

= Trump is the worst thing to happen to America in my lifetime.

I always thought that was going to be the assassinations of my early heroes John, Bobby, and Martin. And then the criminal Nixon and 'Nam, the war of choice.

And then Reagan and GW, Trickle Down and Dumbo.

But noooo..... we have to have a mockery of a human being actually running the country, and for a second time even; running it and us into the ground and to, I fear, ultimate ruin if he isn't stopped, and stopped soon.

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-02 10:14 PM | Reply

I remember in senior year high school watching this dumb lady in a Palin t-shirt (in proto-MAGA red) insist to John McCain that Obama was an ay-rab and that she didn't trust him and McCain had to actually tell her that he wasn't an arab and actually a decent man.

We discussed it in our US government class the following day and I told the teacher that, although I felt McCain and Palin would lose, we would eventually get a male version of Palin in the WH and he would hire people like this dumb lady to work for him.

And then it happened. Twice.

#7 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-02 10:41 PM | Reply

@#4 ... A constant bombardment of fraud, criminality and chaos until people simply give up.

You can't pay attention to what Trump did yesterday if you're distracted by what he's done today.

Trump is the worst thing to happen to America in my lifetime. ...

The first President I was really aware of was President Kennedy. That was junior high school for me.

I remember walking home from the bus stop (about a mile of walking) with a classmate who lived a block from me. We stopped in a local deli for some candy to munch on as we walked up the hill to our neighborhood.

In the deli a radio was on, and it was broadcasting news of Pres Kennedy's assassination.

My friend and I were nearly silent for the rest of the walk home. Which was odd because I usually had fun conversations with her as we walked home.

So, I've seen a few Presidents.

imo, before Pres Trump, fmr Pres Nixon was the worst.

But what Pres Trump has been doing makes fmr Pres Nixon's misdeeds look like a minor bump in the road. ...

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-03 06:41 PM | Reply

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