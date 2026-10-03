Forget TDS: Trump Fatigue Is Real, I've Got It

"Every day with this president, something new hits the fan. Trump may need a daily dose of chaos, but the rest of us don't. Chaos and controversy may be his oxygen.



They may be what energize him. But after all these years, they're what wear a lot of us out.



And there's rarely time to digest one controversy before the next one comes barreling down the road and smacks us in the mouth."



[[



"Trump Derangement Syndrome is supposed to describe people who can't stop thinking about Trump. Trump Fatigue describes people who would occasionally like the opportunity to stop thinking about him.



But Trump makes that almost impossible. He doesn't merely occupy the presidency. He occupies the national conversation.



Morning, noon and night, there he is " demanding attention, picking a fight, settling a score, bestowing a nickname, announcing something nobody saw coming.



And after nearly a decade of this, maybe the remarkable thing isn't that some Americans are outraged by Donald Trump. Maybe it's that a lot of us are just plain tired."



;;



Honestly, I'm mostly tired of him breathing.