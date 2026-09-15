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Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Colbert Uses his Emmy Win to go to Bat for His Staff

Stephen Colbert Wins Emmy After 'Late Show' Canceled by CBS and Tells Industry to Hire His Crew: 'They Will Make Your Show Better!'

Posted by REDIAL at 08:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/09/15

Status: user

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"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" won the Emmy for outstanding variety series after ending its 11-year-run in May. nyti.ms/4ywmEDM

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-- The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 10:02 PM Â· Sep 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Suck it, Bari.

#1 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-15 12:59 PM | Reply

Time for yet another Trump/MAGA fit.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-15 01:05 PM | Reply

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