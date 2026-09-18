US and Greenland Reach Agreement for Military Presence

@#1 ... Terrific! ...



I agree this is an excellent agreement.



But did Pres Trump have to push away our allies in order to attain this agreement?



Yes, we now have this agreement regarding Greenland, but the United States has become more isolated as a result of Pres Trump's tactics in attaining this agreement.



The threats he made will take years, maybe even decades, before our [former?] allies regain their former level of trust in us.



All along this timeline, Denmark was willing to talk and negotiate what they just agreed to. Pres Trump did not need to take the hard line with them.



So, yes, Pres Trump's bombastic approach resulted in something good for the US, but was the road he chose to get there the proper road to take?



The result does not always justify the means.





