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Friday, September 18, 2026

US and Greenland Reach Agreement for Military Presence

The US, Denmark and Greenland reached an agreement giving the United States permanent access, basing and overflight rights in Greenland, along with the ability to establish additional US military installations.

Posted by billjohnson at 09:31 PM | 27 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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billjohnson

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/19

Status: user

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Trump posts about a "new" deal with Greenland and Denmark which appears to be just about exactly the same as our current deal with them, but nobody tell him that.

[image or embed]

-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 5:38 PM Â· Sep 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Terrific!

And people say Trump isn't doing anything good for America.

#1 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-18 06:38 PM | Reply

@#1 ... Terrific! ...

I agree this is an excellent agreement.

But did Pres Trump have to push away our allies in order to attain this agreement?

Yes, we now have this agreement regarding Greenland, but the United States has become more isolated as a result of Pres Trump's tactics in attaining this agreement.

The threats he made will take years, maybe even decades, before our [former?] allies regain their former level of trust in us.

All along this timeline, Denmark was willing to talk and negotiate what they just agreed to. Pres Trump did not need to take the hard line with them.

So, yes, Pres Trump's bombastic approach resulted in something good for the US, but was the road he chose to get there the proper road to take?

The result does not always justify the means.


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 06:53 PM | Reply

Lamp,

"But did Pres Trump have to push away our allies in order to attain this agreement?"

What?

You couldn't just say "good job"?

#3 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-18 07:47 PM | Reply

Fuck off you cock gargler

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-18 07:52 PM | Reply

"There will be NO COST to the United States," he wrote.

Mexico gonna pony up again?

#5 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-18 08:06 PM | Reply

@#3 ... What?

You couldn't just say "good job"? ...

I did. To wit ...

From #2 ...

... I agree this is an excellent agreement. ...


So, what's yer problem? A reading inability?


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 08:27 PM | Reply

The ability to establish additional US military installations.

In Denmark and Greenland.

While we move drones to South America.

As a lifelong American citizen, I don't feel any safer. Quite the opposite.

#7 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-18 08:41 PM | Reply


As a lifelong American citizen, I don't feel any safer. Quite the opposite.
#7 | POSTED BY DBT2

At least not until a Democrat is elected President, am I right?

#8 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-18 08:44 PM | Reply


The ability to establish additional US military installations.
In Denmark and Greenland

If you can't understand the strategic meaning of this, I suggest you stop complaining about Trump being a Russian asset.

#9 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-18 08:46 PM | Reply


So, yes, Pres Trump's bombastic approach resulted in something good for the US, but was the road he chose to get there the proper road to take?

Was there any other road? Has any President secured this particular avenue for Russian aggression?

You Lumpers are so anti-Trump you can't see what is being created. I bet no future POSTUS regardless of party destroys what is being created.

#10 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-18 08:48 PM | Reply

The most celebrated definition [of a state] comes from sociologist Max Weber, who defined it as a "human community that (successfully) lays claim to the monopoly of legitimate physical violence within a particular territory."

8. No, you're a troll -- and a pi$$-poor one at that.

Trump is a Russian asset. Little more evidence is needed than what's on the table.

You can't tell me what's going to happen in the future.

I respected many Republicans, especially before 2000. But not as many as I did before 1980. Or before 1960.

It's been a long downhill slide that you don't know s#!t about.

#11 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-18 09:25 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

This is going to benefit Americans, how?

#12 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-18 10:03 PM | Reply

This is going to benefit Americans, how?

Hegseth will have a gulag where he can send low-T service members.

#13 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-18 10:08 PM | Reply

@#11 ... 8. No, you're a troll -- and a pi$$-poor one at that. ...

You've noticed that also?

#14 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 10:33 PM | Reply

@#12 ... This is going to benefit Americans, how? ...

imo, this agreement is A Good Thing.

Due to climate change, the Arctic is now in play militarily.

So this agreement give the US a foothold in the Arctic area.

#15 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 10:36 PM | Reply

So this agreement give the US a foothold in the Arctic area.

Is it a vast improvement over the treaty already in place? Hard to say, what with no details being available.

#16 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-18 11:04 PM | Reply

@#16 ... Is it a vast improvement over the treaty already in place? ...

"Vast improvement?" --- time will tell.

An improvement, yes.

It is an agreement, and Pres Trump no longer seems to be pushing away Denmark.

I know, likely not a big thing, but ya need to feast upon the morsels that are fed to you.

;)


#17 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 11:11 PM | Reply

I can't wait until he starts Greenland's first thermal coal plant.

#18 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-18 11:14 PM | Reply

If this works out well, I'm sure some Democrat will take credit for it or say this is nothing new.

They'll say this was already in place.

Really?

There was already agreements no other countries will have any military presence in Greenland?

#19 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-18 11:14 PM | Reply

There was already agreements no other countries will have any military presence in Greenland?

This agreement doesn't say that either. You think they are kicking the Danish military out of Greenland?

#20 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-18 11:25 PM | Reply

So this agreement give the US a foothold in the Arctic area.

Maybe our foothold on the North Pole wasn't close enough to the Arctic for Grandmaster Geographer and Maximum Leader Trump.

#21 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-18 11:45 PM | Reply

Redial,

China and Russia....feel better now?

#22 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-18 11:51 PM | Reply

China and Russia..

Somewhat different from "no other countries", no?

#23 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-18 11:58 PM | Reply

@#19 ... If this works out well, I'm sure some Democrat will take credit for it or say this is nothing new. ...

Your current trolling alias really needs to try harder to be relevant.

Jus' sayin'

#24 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-19 12:08 AM | Reply

Redial,

Bars non-Nato countries.

#25 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-19 12:51 AM | Reply

Bars non-Nato countries.

Unless they get permission. Give Lewzer a medal, a gold trophy, and a hotel contract, and you get permission.

#26 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-19 12:56 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

There was already an agreement in place.

The only thing this new agreement does is shut Trump up.

I guess that's a win for Denmark.

America last. As always.

#27 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-19 01:12 AM | Reply

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