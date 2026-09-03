If This Guy Doesn't Deserve TPS Status, who Does? Very Sad.

Kindly post something more intelligent than blaming this on anyone who voted for Trump.



Kindly GFY.



This is but one sad deportation story amongst many thousands.



I'm sorry. Where were you when Kilmar Abrego Garcia was wrongfully deported to El Salvador despite having legal status that protected him from removal to that country, leading to a high-profile legal battle for his return?



Where were you when Maria De Jesus Estrada, a 42-year-old DACA recipient was wrongfully deported to Mexico during a green card appointment before a federal judge ordered her return?



Where were you when Mark Lyttle, a U.S. citizen with cognitive disabilities, was wrongfully detained and deported to Mexico in 2008, eventually wandering through several countries before returning.



Where were you when Renee Nicole Good, Alex Pretti, and Ruben Ray Martinez were murdered by ICE?



Media and legal investigations estimate that over 1,400 U.S. citizens were mistakenly arrested or detained by ICE from 2012 onward.



During recent mass enforcement campaigns, legal groups and court filings have highlighted dozens to upwards of 90 high-profile wrongful removals of asylum seekers, DACA recipients, and individuals with active court orders or legal protections against removal to specific countries.



We could completely fill the front page with these stories.



And you willingly voted for this ----.



Don't tell us you suddenly aren't enjoying the Great FAFO that you literally voted for.



Better late than never I always say.