Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, September 03, 2026

If This Guy Doesn't Deserve TPS Status, who Does? Very Sad.

Pierre Damas Bel, a 20-year-old Haitian immigrant, stepped into traffic in Springfield, Ohio, Monday and was killed.

Posted by billjohnson at 10:33 PM | 93 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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billjohnson

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/03

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

I would like ask JD Vance about Pierre Damas Bel.

[image or embed]

-- jamelle (@jamellebouie.net) 9:15 AM Â· Sep 1, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Kindly post something more intelligent than blaming this on anyone who voted for Trump.

Obviously this is a travesty.

It should be made into a viral story so people understand immigrants should not be treated all the same.

#1 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-01 01:44 PM | Reply

Kindly post something more intelligent than blaming this on anyone who voted for Trump.

#1 | POSTED BY BILLJOHNSON

It's merely added to the growing list o0f outrages you are responsible for.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-01 01:57 PM | Reply

Kindly post something more intelligent than blaming this on anyone who voted for Trump.

Kindly GFY.

This is but one sad deportation story amongst many thousands.

I'm sorry. Where were you when Kilmar Abrego Garcia was wrongfully deported to El Salvador despite having legal status that protected him from removal to that country, leading to a high-profile legal battle for his return?

Where were you when Maria De Jesus Estrada, a 42-year-old DACA recipient was wrongfully deported to Mexico during a green card appointment before a federal judge ordered her return?

Where were you when Mark Lyttle, a U.S. citizen with cognitive disabilities, was wrongfully detained and deported to Mexico in 2008, eventually wandering through several countries before returning.

Where were you when Renee Nicole Good, Alex Pretti, and Ruben Ray Martinez were murdered by ICE?

Media and legal investigations estimate that over 1,400 U.S. citizens were mistakenly arrested or detained by ICE from 2012 onward.

During recent mass enforcement campaigns, legal groups and court filings have highlighted dozens to upwards of 90 high-profile wrongful removals of asylum seekers, DACA recipients, and individuals with active court orders or legal protections against removal to specific countries.

We could completely fill the front page with these stories.

And you willingly voted for this ----.

Don't tell us you suddenly aren't enjoying the Great FAFO that you literally voted for.

Better late than never I always say.

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-01 02:00 PM | Reply

Of course the people who've enabled Trump get to shoulder the blame, Bill.
It's not like he didn't tell them, not like they can say, "Uh, we didn't know."
That's why it's called "personal responsibility."

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-01 02:00 PM | Reply

Trump destroys the lives of hardworking people.

Causing them untold strife and misery.

BullJohnson shows up to defend the actions of the Trump administration and their demonization of immigrants in America.

Hey Johnson, the ankle monitor Pierre Damas Bel had to wear, reminiscent of the stars Jews had to wear in Germany, is directly due to the policies of the Trump administration, which you fully support.

Your existence does nothing but create misery for others.

#5 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-01 02:02 PM | Reply

Where were you when Renee Nicole Good, Alex Pretti, and Ruben Ray Martinez were murdered by ICE?

He was right here, making excuses for the ICE agents who committed the murders.

If BullJohnson was 40 years younger he'd have joined ICE in hopes of getting to murder an American himself.

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-01 02:04 PM | Reply

It should be made into a viral story so people understand immigrants should not be treated all the same.

#1 | Posted by BillJohnson

That would require a level of nuance that the GOP and it's media echo chamber have never been able to achieve, not that they've ever tried.
These are the same folks you were accusing of eating pets a couple of years ago.
Just more collateral damage in the GOP's racist purge of America.

#7 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-01 02:04 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Blame rests with Trump. Full stop

#8 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-09-01 02:07 PM | Reply

This problem didn't begin with Trump, and he shouldn't get all the blame for how it developed.

Obama's administration started Haiti's TPS protection after the 2010 earthquake, initially for 18 months. It provided protection from deportation and permission to work, but no automatic path to permanent residency.

The emergency help was understandable.

But then his administration expanded eligibility in 2011 and renewed protection in 2012, 2014, and 2015 because conditions in Haiti remained unsafe.

The temporary arrangement continued without a permanent solution in place.

Obama supported broader immigration reform. Congress shares responsibility for failing to deliver it.

But when Haitian TPS began in January 2010, Democrats controlled the White House and both chambers of Congress. They retained that control for the rest of the year.

Why didn't Obama and congressional Democrats secure a more lasting solution during that time?

He eventually left office without securing a lasting settlement for the Haitian TPS recipients covered during his presidency. His administration should have done more to resolve their long-term future while continuing to renew their temporary protections.

Meanwhile, people were building lives around a status that could end.

Trump is responsible for his decisions. Earlier administrations and Congress are responsible for theirs.

#9 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-01 02:10 PM | Reply

This is what you voted for, bill.

Just because you're too stupid to understand what you support doesn't change anything.

#10 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-01 02:14 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

immigrants should not be treated all the same.

Is that what Jesus tells you, bill?

If there is a hell, I look forward to seeing you there.

#11 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-01 02:19 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Hor,

There are lessons to be learned all around.

Democrats and Republicans can learn something from.

It's too irresponsible to think Trump is solely at fault.

Democrats are big on making promises they can't deliver.

#12 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-01 02:22 PM | Reply

This problem didn't begin with Trump.

Of course it did.

He's the one fueling rampant racism in America.

He's the one sending ICE into cities to cause chaos on destruction.

He's the one putting ankle monitors on innocent people and treating the as criminals.

You support for all of it and vote time after time to enable it.

------- moron.

#13 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-01 02:22 PM | Reply

Trump is responsible for his decisions.

Is he? It does NOT appear so.

Accountability would be nice. But that is just another crack pipe dream atm. But accountability is coming.

BTW. In case you aren't aware ... Obama and Biden have both deported more individuals than Trumpy. (So far)

So far ICE and CBP have mistakenly arrested 674 potential U.S. citizens, detained 121, and actually deported 70. ( and murdered 3)

This is why "due process" is so important

And as far as I know neither Obama or Biden killed any Americans in the deportation process.

#14 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-01 02:22 PM | Reply

It's too irresponsible to think Trump is solely at fault.
#12 | POSTED BY BULLJOHNSON

It's more irresponsible to ignore Trump's actions that enabled this.

But you're right, it isn't just Trump.

It's the Republican Party that enables and defends Trump's every action.

You're responsible as well.

You'll never accept the part you played in destroying America.

But, if not for people like you, this nation wouldn't be in a state of chaos and destruction.

#15 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-01 02:25 PM | Reply

"There are lessons to be learned all around."

You haven't even begun to scratch the surface of that one, Bill.
Frankly, you show zero sign of being capable of doing so.
What you should be is goddamn ashamed of yourself.
But shame is alien territory for MAGAts.

#16 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-01 02:32 PM | Reply

Clown,

Hoping for intelligent responses.

I knew exactly what was going to be posted, but one can hope for interesting opinions and solutions.

#17 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-01 02:38 PM | Reply

Hoping for intelligent responses.

You don't deserve an intelligent response, and wouldn't know it you heard one anyway.

#18 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-01 02:45 PM | Reply

Hor,

"Is that what Jesus tells you, bill?
If there is a hell, I look forward to seeing you there."

That's what you posted when I said immigrants shouldn't all be treated the same.

Then you went on to tell me,

"You don't deserve an intelligent response, and wouldn't know it you heard one anyway."

I know enough to know yours wasn't intelligent.

Why should all immigrants be treated the same?

And you think you'll see me in hell?

If you are there like you predict, you'll be with your peers.

I won't see me there.

#19 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-01 02:57 PM | Reply

It's too irresponsible to think Trump is solely at fault.
Democrats are big on making promises they can't deliver.
#12 | Posted by BillJohnson

1. Who took away his protected status?

2. Which party delivered on their campaign promise to take away protected status for Haitian immigrants?

#20 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-09-01 02:57 PM | Reply

"This problem didn't begin with Trump."

What problem?

#21 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-09-01 03:04 PM | Reply

"I came to this country to pursue my education. I didn't come here to commit a crime or hurt anyone," Bel wrote on Instagram on July 30.

"Yet now I'm walking through the streets of the United States with a GPS monitor on my leg, carrying a feeling of shame and humiliation that I never imagined I would experience."

He forgot; "Thanks, Trumpers!".

Trump Lied, Innocent People Died.

#22 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-01 03:18 PM | Reply

I won't see me there.

How can you be so sure? You're already consumed by self loathing and confusion, which you cope with vicariously through your judgement of others. Deciding for yourself how other people should be treated differently.

You think you can save yourself by saying "I'm sorry" at the end?

You can't even be honest with yourself. How can you expect to be honest with your God?

You're going to burn in hell for sure. There's no doubt about it.

#23 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-01 03:25 PM | Reply

"Meanwhile, people were building lives..."

THAT's where your beef lies. How dare Haitians build lives via honest work and creating communities in YOUR country!

#24 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-01 03:33 PM | Reply

Obama supported broader immigration reform. Congress shares responsibility for failing to deliver it.
#9 | Posted by BillJohnson

Let's be absolutely clear about which party in Congress has torpedoed Immigration Reform over the last few administrations, and it's the GOP.
They've preferred to get voters up in arms about it than do anything to solve it, beyond the most barbaric.

#25 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-01 04:55 PM | Reply

It should be made into a viral story so people understand immigrants should not be treated all the same.

#1 | Posted by BillJohnson

Except they are, Bill.

And you voted for it.

So go f*&^ yourself.

#26 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-01 05:26 PM | Reply

-------- Johnson, admitted pedophile.

#27 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-01 05:40 PM | Reply

My point was what did Obama think was going to happen to these people he kept extending their TCP status without also providing a solution.

They were being given special accommodations without a full plan to residency.

I partially blame Obama.

#28 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-01 06:31 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

I partially blame Obama.

#28 | POSTED BY BILLJOHNSON

Blame yourself. None of this hurt was possible without you and people like you.

#29 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-01 06:56 PM | Reply

28 | POSTED BY BILLJOHNSON

"I didn't really understand the physical reality of how institutionalized the brutality is in America" he said, adding: "It's like everybody that's arrested is an MS-13 gang member, and it hurts a lot more than it looks like on television."

---A recently deported MAGA.

You're next.

#30 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-01 06:58 PM | Reply

28 | POSTED BY BILLJOHNSON

Don't give me that crap that you're a US citizen and you've got documentation.

If you don't know that this doesn't work that why you're stupid.

#31 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-01 07:00 PM | Reply

Zed,

"None of this hurt was possible without you."

Biden began reversing Trump's immigration policies immediately, including "Remain in Mexico."

Border Patrol encounters then reached record levels during Biden's presidency.

You have a lot of nerve calling anyone stupid while ignoring the decisions made by the administration Democrats supported.

Trump is responsible for his decisions. Biden and the Democrats who supported his policies are responsible for theirs.

#32 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-01 07:27 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

" without also providing a solution."

The only acceptable solution would be to make Haiti safe for folks who fled. A mere impossibility.

And you blame Obama for that.

#33 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-01 07:37 PM | Reply

You have a lot of nerve calling anyone stupid

#32 | POSTED BY BILLJOHNSON

You're banally evil.

It really just boils down to that.

I have no doubt that you're a decent enough fellow one-on-one but when you combine your own bland ideas of viciousness with those millions who are like you you are really dangerous.

The corruption you support only becomes more obvious. You've already surrendered to it. If I were a person of color or a Muslim or a Jew I would not trust you. Hell, I don't trust you now. You people have cattle cars reserved for all of us, after which you will attend church,

#34 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-01 07:55 PM | Reply

#32 | POSTED BY BILLJOHNSON

By the way, I called you stupid for not acknowledging the truth, that Trump and your movement have debased the concept of US citizenship to such a point that such citizenship WILL NOT prevent you from being rounded up and sent to Liberia if you look sideways at some fascist ICE agent.

#35 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-01 07:59 PM | Reply

-You people have cattle cars reserved for all of us, after which you will attend church,

"More powerful insight"

-Danforth

#36 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-01 08:25 PM | Reply

You have a lot of nerve calling anyone stupid
#32 | POSTED BY BILLJOHNSON

You're banally evil.
#34 | Posted by Zed

He's anally evil too.
Got him kicked out of the Navy.

#37 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-09-01 08:54 PM | Reply

Zed,

"You people have cattle cars reserved for all of us."

Do you actually think conservatives want people loaded into train cars, taken to camps, gassed, and their bodies burned?

That bears no resemblance to what I or other conservatives I know believe.

If we won't agree with your border policies, suddenly we're Nazis with cattle cars waiting?

I find many of the values you defend abhorrent. But disagreeing with you about immigration or morality does not mean I want you imprisoned or killed.

America is deeply divided. But those disagreements do not justify your Nazi comparisons.

What have I actually said that gives you any basis for including me in that accusation?

Without something to support that accusation, all you have is character assassination.

You don't get to invent something monstrous, assign it to me, and then act like I owe you an explanation.

#38 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-01 09:11 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Do you actually think conservatives want people loaded into train cars, taken to camps, gassed, and their bodies burned?

Some certainly do and have said as much. On this very site.

#39 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-01 09:16 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

definition of Fascism:

"Fascism is a far-right, authoritarian, and ultranationalist political ideology that places the perceived interest of the nation or race above individual rights.

Core Characteristics

Dictatorial Leadership: Power rests in a single, all-powerful leader who uses a cult of personality to command absolute loyalty.

Extreme Nationalism: Society is bound by an intense, exclusionary focus on national greatness and the belief in a natural social hierarchy.

Suppression of Opposition: Regimes use violence, militarism, paramilitarism, and secret police to crush dissent and silence political rivals.

Totalitarian Control: The state seeks to regulate and control public life, education, the media, and the economy.

Rejection of Democracy: Fascism explicitly opposes liberalism, pluralism, socialism, and communism."

www.google.com

Sounds rather familiar doesn't it?

#40 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-01 09:23 PM | Reply

Dan,

"The only acceptable solution would be to make Haiti safe for folks who fled. A mere impossibility.
And you blame Obama for that."

No. That's not what I said.

Making Haiti safe was not the only possible solution. Congress could have passed legislation giving eligible Haitian TPS recipients a path to permanent residency.

Obama's administration granted them temporary protection and renewed it for years. I think securing a lasting arrangement for those people should have been a higher priority.

Yes, Obama supported broader immigration reform. Congress shares responsibility for failing to deliver it. He couldn't do it alone.

But he left office without a permanent solution for these Haitians. Their future still depended on whether subsequent administrations would continue renewing their temporary protection.

What did Obama expect would happen to these people if a future administration stopped extending it?

That is what I'm criticizing. In my opinion, Obama dropped the ball on securing a lasting solution.

Trump is responsible for his decisions. But he shouldn't get all the blame for a situation Obama and Congress failed to resolve.

Congress could have addressed Haitian TPS recipients through a targeted law without overhauling the entire immigration system.

#41 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-01 09:33 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Hor,

And some people on this site want Trump killed.

So let's not focus on the fringe kooks.

#42 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-01 09:35 PM | Reply

your party is run by the fringe kooks, you bozo.

#43 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-01 09:40 PM | Reply

Our vice president believes the anti-Christ walks among us and personally wants to bring on the end times.

If we're not going to talk about fringe kooks, then there's really nothing to talk about on a political message board.

#44 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-01 09:46 PM | Reply

Alex,

"Your party is run by the fringe kooks, you bozo."

Ummmm...have you looked around your own party lately?

#45 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-01 09:47 PM | Reply

Ummmm...have you looked around your own party lately?

#45 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-01 09:47 PM | Reply | Flag:

You hate Muslims, we get it. They're "communists" or whatever dumb ---- emperor trump told you.

#46 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-01 09:48 PM | Reply

Reality to Bill Johnson.

Your republican kook party runs all three branches of the government.

The ---- sandwich you are eating is of your own creation.

#47 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-01 09:49 PM | Reply

Admitted pedophile whines about people negatively reacting to pedophilia. You're a sick ---- Bill.

#48 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-01 09:50 PM | Reply

Alex,

"The ---- sandwich you are eating is of your own creation."

You don't know yet how things will turn out.

Don't be so eager for things to go wrong.

#49 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-01 09:53 PM | Reply

it's already ----.

The only question is how long it gets worse before trump is gone.

#50 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-01 09:55 PM | Reply

Alex,

"Your republican kook party runs all three branches of the government."

I'm glad you've made your position clear.

If Republicans get all the blame when things go wrong, remember that when things go right.

I'll remind you of this when Democrats start trying to take the credit.

#51 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-01 09:56 PM | Reply

remember that when things go right.

LOL

You're hopeless if you can look at the current state of affairs and see anything right.

#52 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-01 09:57 PM | Reply

You don't know yet how things will turn out.

We can see how things are turning out. Open your eyes. Join reality.

If you can't figure it out for yourself, listen to Jesus. He said some good stuff.

#53 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-01 09:59 PM | Reply

I'll remind you of this when Democrats start trying to take the credit.

Like Obama took credit for all of W's mission accomplished and financial crisis?

Like Biden took credit dor over one million dead Americans?

Isn't it about time for you to call it quits?

#54 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-01 10:01 PM | Reply

Alex,

As if Democrats can do anything except buy votes with promises of more free stuff.

That is the current state of affairs.

#55 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-01 10:15 PM | Reply

Alex,

"You hate Muslims."

No.

There is room in America for Muslims and every other religion.

I just don't think any religion needs to turn public spaces into a religious spectacle.

#56 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-01 10:26 PM | Reply

- more free stuff.

Like, "liberty and justice for all"?
(Francis Bellamy in 1892 as part of the United States Pledge of Allegiance.)

That's not the view of the DJT Republicans... who are twins to the Definition in #40.

Identical twins.

#57 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-01 10:28 PM | Reply

I just don't think any religion needs to turn public spaces into a religious spectacle.
#56 | Posted by BillJohnson

Like this?

WASHINGTON - In a decision with sweeping implications for the separation of church and state, the Supreme Court on Monday sided with a former high school football coach who lost his job for offering prayers at the 50-yard line after games despite objections from the school district that students felt compelled to take part.
www.usatoday.com

#58 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-09-01 10:30 PM | Reply

BullJohnson posted a thread to start an argument and he succeeded trollfully.

#59 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-01 11:22 PM | Reply

Clown,

How do you troll a thread you started yourself?

I've never heard of that one.

#60 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-01 11:34 PM | Reply

" That is what I'm criticizing. In my opinion, Obama dropped the ball on securing a lasting solution."

So ... exactly what I said about where and why you assess blame.

And, once again, you ignore any blame for anyone with an (R) after their name, and look instead for the closest person with a (D).

#61 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 01:28 AM | Reply

Dan,

"And, once again, you ignore any blame for anyone with an (R) after their name, and look instead for the closest person with a (D)."

And once again you are lying.

Try actually reading the posts instead of blowing it out your --------.

#62 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-02 01:33 AM | Reply

"That is what I'm criticizing. In my opinion, Obama dropped the ball on securing a lasting solution."

Trump couldn't succeed where his predecessor failed, and you blame the predecessor.

#63 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-09-02 01:40 AM | Reply

" And once again you are lying."

What a riot.

You LITERALLY admitted exactly what I accused you of doing.

Reread as many times as it takes.

#64 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 01:42 AM | Reply

But since I've got your attention...you still haven't answered my questions.

In regard to voter fraud, do you believe ...

A) only Democrats do it
B) only Republicans do it
C) Democrats and Republicans do it at the same rate, or
D) one side does it at a greater rate than the other

If your answer is "D", which side, and at how much of a greater rate? 10%? 20%? 25%? 50%. I'm a gentleman, so...you choose.

#65 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 01:45 AM | Reply

Try actually reading the posts instead of blowing it out your --------.
#62 | POSTED BY BILLJOHNSON

" ... and the voice of the turtle is heard in our land."

#66 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-02 04:33 AM | Reply

Do you actually think conservatives want people loaded into train cars, taken to camps, gassed, and their bodies burned?

#38 | Posted by BillJohnson

1) Trump/MAGA is not conservative, BILL. You're not conservative.

2) In 1932 few German citizens imagined that other Germans would load into train cars, take them to camps, gas them, and have their bodies burned?

3) I've been to the physical spot that began, in Dachau. That was 1933. You people started with the political dissidents.

#67 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-02 07:56 AM | Reply

If we won't agree with your border policies, suddenly we're Nazis with cattle cars waiting?

#38 | Posted by BillJohnson at

Not "suddenly" Nazis, BILL. But rapidly evolving into them.

I'm reading about the AMERICAN citizen not so far from me in Texas, arrested doing his job and then freaking deported.

That sort of thing doesn't happen if there aren't fascists and fascist-adjacent people making it happen.

It's been 1,500 AMERICAN citizens so far. Where has BILL been?

Going along with it; defending it when not ignoring it.

Biden's immigration policies have long ceased being the problem, BILL.

You are.

#68 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-02 08:03 AM | Reply

And some people on this site want Trump killed.

#42 | Posted by BillJohnson

Donald Trump is the most hated man in the world. He is analogous to Hitler in 1945: Millions upon millions upon millions would be relieved to hear of his demise.

As, in historical fact, they were.

#69 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-02 08:23 AM | Reply

Zed,

"Donald Trump is the most hated man in the world. He is analogous to Hitler in 1945"

So he's no longer the anti-Christ?

#70 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-02 11:42 AM | Reply

Dan,

"In regard to voter fraud, do you believe ..."

The earlier topic wasn't so much about individual voters as it was about whether states are adequately checking who gets onto their voter rolls.

My classroom analogy was about some classrooms allowing people to vote who weren't actually enrolled as students in the school.

Regarding US elections, simply saying "only citizens can vote" isn't enough. That requirement must be adequately enforced.

If you're asking where I suspect enforcement might be more lax, my guess would be Democratic controlled states.

Establishing whether it is correct would require examining the states actual verification procedures and enforcement records.

That is why I would support Congress passing a federal election verification law requiring states to provide voter registration records and undergo audits of voter eligibility in federal elections.

The purpose would be to verify that states are adequately enforcing eligibility requirements while leaving them responsible for running their elections.

The same requirements should apply to every state.

#71 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-02 12:19 PM | Reply

Dan,

Bear in mind, the voting fraud classroom analogy is separate from #62, which concerned the death of Pierre Damas Bel after he lost his TPS status where he killed himself.

The Haitian TPS policy history spans several administrations.

Obama's administration repeatedly extended Haiti's TPS protection due to the earthquake. Those extensions did not themselves establish a path to permanent residency in the long run if some chose to remain in the US. What did Obama think would happen to those people in the long run? Apparently, Obama had no plan for them.

Biden's administration extended protection again in 2024 and expanded eligibility to include newer arrivals. Bel arrived in 2024 and received TPS.

When the Trump administration ended Haiti's TPS designation, Bel lost that protection. His family connects his subsequent distress to losing TPS and being required to wear an ankle monitor where it is believed he was humiliated and was no longer eligible for sports or ROTC.

An ongoing path to permanent residency enacted earlier by Congress could potentially have covered later recipients like him, depending on its requirements.

That is the question about the lack of long term planning on Obama's part I am raising.

#72 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-02 12:52 PM | Reply

So he's (Trump) no longer the anti-Christ?

#70 | POSTED BY BILLJOHNSON

Well, BILL....You're the one who thinks that there's something supernatural about the man.

You tell us.

#73 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-02 12:57 PM | Reply

Dan,

In other words, Trump doesn't bear all the blame for the boy walking into traffic to commit suicide.

A little foresight on Obama's part could have eliminated all that.

#74 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-02 12:58 PM | Reply

It's been 1,500 AMERICAN citizens (officially kidnapped) so far. Where has BILL been?

Going along with it; defending it when not ignoring it.

#75 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-02 12:59 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Dahmer

Reagan
W Bush

Hitler

Satan

Trump

-posted by: Zed

#76 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-09-02 01:12 PM | Reply

Did you hear Dahmer's house was for sale? Comes with a roommate.

Some assembly required.

#77 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-02 01:17 PM | Reply

"A little foresight on Obama's part could have eliminated all that"

So could admitting the Haitian relocation was a success.

Instead, the folks you enable said they'd keep lying about the Haitians, if that's what it took.
newsone.com

Remember when they were (really not) eating the dogs and the cats???

#78 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 01:39 PM | Reply

"Congress could have addressed Haitian TPS recipients through a targeted law"

And Donald Trump told them to blow it up, so he'd have the issue to run on.

Let me guess: the "news" outlets you frequent don't believe you can handle the truth.

#79 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 01:43 PM | Reply

Alex,

"Some assembly required."

May be incomplete...sold as-is.

#80 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-02 02:14 PM | Reply

Please tell the class what the "T" of TPS stands for.

#81 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-09-02 02:19 PM | Reply

Bell,

"Please tell the class what the "T" of TPS stands for."

Tell that to the family of the boy.

So what it was extended over and over and Obama left them hanging at the end of his term.

Why should the boy think he was still protected?

Ankle bracelet?

Where they out of shackles that day?

#82 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-02 04:12 PM | Reply

"Obama left them hanging at the end of his term."

But Trump, who came after, left them hanging as well. And for a longer time.

But he's got the wrong letter after the name for you to assign responsibility.

#83 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 05:01 PM | Reply

Dan,

I've already said (over and over) that I hold both Democrats and Republicans responsible for the boy's death.

#84 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-02 05:28 PM | Reply

"I've already said (over and over) that I hold both Democrats and Republicans responsible for the boy's death."

Yet you call out Obama by name, multiple times.

And you still haven't admitted who killed the immigration bill, so it could be a campaign issue.

#85 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 05:32 PM | Reply

"Those extensions did not themselves establish a path to permanent residency in the long run"

Based on what Obama wanted, or based on what the Republicans would allow?

"Apparently, Obama had no plan for them."

Apparently, neither did Trump. During either Presidency.

"When the Trump administration ended Haiti's TPS designation..."

Oh...so that was Trump, unilaterally. Got it.

#86 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 05:36 PM | Reply

Dan,

"Based on what Obama wanted, or based on what the Republicans would allow?"

Based on what occurred.

#87 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-02 06:13 PM | Reply

" And you still haven't admitted who killed the immigration bill, so it could be a campaign issue."

It was DOA in the House because it was a heap of dung.

You keep citing one Republican who supported it as if you've EVER placed any weight on what a Republican says. By your telling the GOP is wrong 100% of the time and the Democrat party is a gift from God.

#88 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-09-03 02:36 PM | Reply

Dan,

"And you still haven't admitted who killed the immigration bill, so it could be a campaign issue."

Senate Republicans killed the bill.

Many believed it placed too much emphasis on additional funding for processing immigrants and too little emphasis on stopping the inflow of immigrants.

You can disagree.

But that's what you do. You decide what you want to believe and then repeat it as fact, whether it's true or not.

#89 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-03 09:24 PM | Reply

@#1 ... Kindly post something more intelligent than blaming this on anyone who voted for Trump.

Obviously this is a travesty. ...

So, in your very first comment on this thread, you tacitly admit that it may be Pres Trump's fault, and the fault of those who have voted for him.

I mean, can you be any more obvious?

A self-protection ~coming to Jesus~ event for your alias?

Really.

#90 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 10:52 PM | Reply


Grand Drive - Wheels (2000)
www.youtube.com

Lyrics excerpt ...

www.songlyrics.com

...
Steel yourself
May your wheels run true
I just want the way I'm feeling to
Take a chance
Take your time
I just want the way I'm feeling to

Don't let the grass grow
Don't let the wheels make you slow
Your hat is on
You're on your way now

Don't let the grass grow
Don't let the wheels take control
Your hat is on
You're on your way now
...


#91 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 11:00 PM | Reply

Fcnk anyone who voted for the pedo traitor fraud SAer

#92 | Posted by hamburglar at 2026-09-03 11:10 PM | Reply

"Senate Republicans killed the bill."

On whose order? Why can't you finish the sentence honestly?

Omission is a lie, in this case. It proves you can't blame Trump, even if he's directly responsible.

#93 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-04 12:36 AM | Reply

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