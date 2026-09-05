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Saturday, September 05, 2026

$1 Coin with Trump's Face and Gold Finish Goes on Sale

For those interested, the US Mint today released a one dollar legal tender coin with Trump's' face printed on the front.

Posted by billjohnson at 01:33 PM | 101 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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billjohnson

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/05

Status: user

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$1 Coin with Trump's Face and Gold Finish Goes on Sale (101 comments) ...

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A BILLION DOLLAR BALLROOM BUNKER. A 250-FOOT gilded arch. A Trump $1 commemorative coin. Upheaval at the Kennedy Center. The Strait of Trump. Donald Trump is temporary. THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA IS NOT. Our history. Our institutions. Our monuments. The People's House. They belong to US.

[image or embed]

-- Morgan J Freeman (@mjfree.bsky.social) 1:30 PM Â· Sep 4, 2026

Comments

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I got mine ordered.

Who wouldn't want a coin with Trump on it?

#1 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-02 05:34 PM | Reply

"I got mine ordered."

Remember how you got all upset when someone suggested you'd LITERALLY "bought into" the Triump'a grift???

Thanks for more proof!

#2 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 05:37 PM | Reply

"Who wouldn't want a coin with Trump on it?"

Especially one that drops 33% in value when you open the box!

#3 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 05:39 PM | Reply

I got mine ordered.
Who wouldn't want a coin with Trump on it?

Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-02 05:34 PM | Reply

Cultist gonna cult.

#4 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-09-02 05:39 PM | Reply

Dan,

"Remember how you got all upset when someone suggested you'd LITERALLY "bought into" the Triump'a grift???"

That was regarding the "Trump Bible". It wasn't grift. There was no scam.

And I didn't purchase it because I collect Trump stuff (although I do have a life-size Trump that used to be in my office for laughs)

I have many different bibles I have purchased over the years.

The Trump bible was for my collection.

The coins were just for the fun of it.

A few years I also purchased some Space Force 2 dollar bills that were pretty cool with Space Force artwork. They are also legal tender.

But I don't collect Trump stuff.

#5 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-02 06:09 PM | Reply

Another troll thread.

You guys still not believing BullJohnson and BullBringer are the same person yet their MO are identical.

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-02 06:20 PM | Reply

He calls Trump "smart."
He is smart at trolling.

"I got mine ordered.
Who wouldn't want a coin with Trump on it?
#1 | Posted by BillJohnson"

Flies with that?

#7 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-02 06:30 PM | Reply

You guys still not believing BullJohnson and BullBringer are the same person yet their MO are identical.
#6 | Posted by ClownShack

I think the only thing they have in common is one could wonder about the other people in their lives. Although I do think they have them.

Some of the others here who claim spouses or acquaintances, I either doubt it entirely, or you'd have to feel really sorry for them.

#8 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-02 06:33 PM | Reply

CAN you even imagine the utter OUTRAGE from the rwing had brown-suit Nigerian Obama put his image and name on a US coin?

BJ would have left his wife and started dating Peter Paul Montgomery Buttigieg!

#9 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-02 07:16 PM | Reply

ICE agents look forward to buying rolls of Trump coins, and patriotically sodomizing detainees with them.

#10 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-09-02 07:31 PM | Reply

It may be that Heffy is hosting on Fox News now:

"Fox News host CUTS OFF interview after James Talarico fact checks him":

www.youtube.com

short

#11 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-02 07:36 PM | Reply

9. Everyone forgets the Dijon mustard. What an outrage!

#12 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-02 08:04 PM | Reply

Elizabeth Windsor had her face on the currency for 8 decades.

#13 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-02 08:07 PM | Reply

James Talarico EDUCATES Lauren Boebert for calling America a Christian nation

www.youtube.com

short, just for fun

#14 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-02 08:37 PM | Reply

Who wouldn't want a coin with Trump on it?

#1 | Posted by BillJohnson

Oh I dunno, anyone who isn't a stupid sack of s*&^?

Just a guess...

#15 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-02 08:41 PM | Reply

9. Everyone forgets the Dijon mustard. What an outrage!

#12 | Posted by Dbt2

Thank you for reminding me! It really puts things into context how today's constant fauxrage is so misplaced.

#16 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-02 08:42 PM | Reply

" That was regarding the "Trump Bible"."

And the Trump hat.

And the Trump claim 2020 was stolen.

And the Trump demand the immigration bill blown up.

And now the copper "Gold" coin, overvalued (at a minimum) by 50%.

You bought into them all. Some literally.

#17 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 08:46 PM | Reply

Even JeffJ can recognize that the leader minting a coin in his own image is Banana Republic fascism.

He can't say it out loud, but he can recognize it.

But I don't think BillJohnson can recognize it.

#18 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-09-02 08:50 PM | Reply

Only pedophile child rapists like Bill Johnson give a ---- about a PEDO coin.

#19 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-02 09:20 PM | Reply

apropos of things being released today...

James Talarico drops new ad RIPPING Ken Paxton for dodging debates
www.youtube.com
short

#20 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-02 09:29 PM | Reply

Dan,

"And the Trump hat."

Yes. I have a MAGA hat I wore to a Trump rally.

It felt strange since Trump was the first Republican I had endorsed since Reagan.

The Democrats had gone loco and Trump was the more logical choice. I didn't want Hillary nominating the next Supreme Court justices. Trump ended up nominating three.

Now Democrats appear to be moving even further to the left.

They're giving me even less reason to consider voting for them again.

#21 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-02 09:55 PM | Reply

Lying Dan,

"You bought into them all."

#17
As usual....you mix lies with facts.

#22 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-02 09:58 PM | Reply

"I have a MAGA hat I wore to a Trump rally."

So, in multiple ways, you bought into it.

"The Democrats had gone loco"

You forget some of us were around at the time. The Obergefell decision came out. That was the day YOU went loco.

#23 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 10:01 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"you mix lies with facts."

You misspelled observations.

You either figuratively or literally bought into them.

#24 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 10:05 PM | Reply

"you mix lies with facts."

Point out the lie.

#25 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 10:08 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Annnnnnnd BillJ runs away when asked to tell the truth.

#26 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 10:37 PM | Reply

Dan,

"You forget some of us were around at the time. The Obergefell decision came out. That was the day YOU went loco."

Gay marriage didn't offend me. I thought legal recognition of gay relationships could encourage commitment, stability and lasting relationships. I was more inclined toward civil unions. That's water under the bridge.

Same sex marriage became legal in VA on Oct 6, 2014, after the US Supreme Court declined to review a lower court's decision.

Gavin Grimm's lawsuit against the Gloucester County School Board was filed June 11, 2015. The ACLU represented Grimm, a 16 year old student who was born female and identified as male, seeking access to the boys restrooms.

Fifteen days later, on June 26, the Supreme Court issued the Obergefell decision recognizing a constitutional right to same sex marriage nationwide.

Supporting legal recognition of gay relationships didn't mean I supported replacing sex based rules for restrooms and changing rooms with rules based on gender identity.

Those developments brought that distinction quickly into focus for me. The legal disputes extended beyond marriage, and I became concerned about how the current Supreme Court might approach other questions involving sex and gender, and just how far other rulings might go.

I worried that future rulings could actually require schools and other institutions to allow people born male access to women's restrooms and changing rooms based on gender identity instead of sex. I was concerned the same Court that decided Obergefell might uphold those requirements as well.

Then, by the 2016 election, Scalia's seat was already vacant. Kennedy's was another potential vacancy. Both were Reagan appointees. If Hillary had the opportunity to fill both seats and her nominees were confirmed, she could replace two Republican appointees with justices of her choice and move the Court 2 more seats further to the left.

That was THE reason I voted for Trump. No other...Dan. Those appointments could shape the Supreme Court and its decisions for decades.

I feared a further shift to the left could have devastating consequences for society.

#27 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-02 11:05 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Dan,

I don't run...I write slow.

#28 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-02 11:06 PM | Reply

Dan,

I have never said Trump was the rightful winner in 2020.

#29 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-02 11:11 PM | Reply

Good night Dan....

#30 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-02 11:12 PM | Reply

"Supporting legal recognition of gay relationships didn't mean I supported replacing sex based rules for restrooms and changing rooms with rules based on gender identity."

What a convenient skirt to hide behind! But, of course, you're used to that.

"I worried that future rulings could actually require schools and other institutions to allow people born male access to women's restrooms and changing rooms"

Of course you did. Keep telling yourself that was the real reason: to save the world from folks who go into a private stall to change clothes.

Ultimately, Obergefell showed you'd given up on the possible love of your life. Now, you feared TRANS people would get the same rights you had to marry a woman to get. That was a bridge too far.

...just observations...

#31 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 11:15 PM | Reply

Dan,

"What a convenient skirt to hide behind!"

Typical....

You lie so much you assume everyone does.

#32 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-02 11:17 PM | Reply

"I have never said Trump was the rightful winner in 2020."

True. You've only tried to undermine Biden's win with unfounded theories. You floated lies. Lies so wild, there is NO EVIDENCE after almost six years.

You know, Bill...for smart folks, no evidence after six years would force them to either rethink their theory, or admit it was wrong.

What does no evidence after six years do to folks like you?

#33 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 11:19 PM | Reply

"You lie so much you assume everyone does."

GFY. You still haven't pointed out a single specific lie, dumfuq. How about backing up your accusations?

#34 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 11:21 PM | Reply

"Good night Dan...."

What's the over/under on further posts?

#35 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 11:21 PM | Reply

"I feared a further shift to the left could have devastating consequences for society."

Society? You mean YOU.

And your fear? Trans folks would get rights you had to give up the love of your life to get.

Unforgivable, right?

#36 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 11:23 PM | Reply

"I don't care that Trump lies about being the rightful winner". - BJ

For when legitimacy isn't important in your Presidential politics.

Caring more about getting your way on political and social issues whether the Pres in legitimate or not is unpatriotic to the max.

#37 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-02 11:24 PM | Reply

Does anyone, looking at you Bill, need more proof that Donald J. Trump is narcissistic megalomaniac ? Anyone?

#38 | Posted by et_al at 2026-09-02 11:45 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Dan,

"Keep telling yourself that was the real reason: to save the world from folks who go into a private stall to change clothes"

Alright...here it is.

It was to prevent women from becoming second class citizens to men....again.

A dirty little secret is how much of the gay male population have little use or regard for the female sex and frankly are misogynist.

They would have no problem with forcing cisgender women and their daughters to use single user restroom facilities in public places to accommodate transgender females if it made them uncomfortable. They wouldn't care if women and children are inconvenienced. No problem at all. Did you read what some people were writing? Liberals are all about social engineering. Force people to tolerate you one way or another. Desensitize people.

We saw Target try that and it didn't go well for them.

Imagine if the Supreme Court passed such laws and forced this nationwide.

Think it couldn't happen? Yea...it really could.

Thankfully Trump won and killed those aspirations of transgender dominance.

#39 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-02 11:49 PM | Reply

It was to prevent women from becoming second class citizens to men....again.

Again? More like still. Ask your wife. Women could only open their own checking accounts in the 70's ffs.

#40 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-02 11:51 PM | Reply

"... dominance."

In what reality does a 5% or less voting demographic assert political dominance? Is it DSA? Transgender? LGBTQ... alphabet soup? Nazis? Liberals? Progressives? Which one or more asserts dominance. Not airwaves. Political dominance? Which one or more?

#41 | Posted by et_al at 2026-09-03 12:03 AM | Reply


Women could only open their own checking accounts in the 70's ffs.

#40 | POSTED BY ALEXANDRITE

Oh FFS Alexa.....

1862 ...
In 1862 California passed legislation which began the savings and loan industry in the state, and established financial independence of women no matter what their marital status.

[The San Francisco Savings Union's] early published pamphlets confirmed the rights of women depositors, advertising that "Married women and minors, making deposits in their own name, can withdraw them themselves." Less than two months after its incorporation and shortly after opening its doors, Saving Union directors approved the first loan to a woman customer.
libertystreeteconomics.newyorkfed.org

#42 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-03 12:03 AM | Reply

Alex,

"Again? More like still. Ask your wife."

I'm sure it's true.

Now imagine it being even worse.

Women with daughters going into stores now that transgender laws are passed. It really could have happened if Hillary had won.

You can't call the police if you see what is obviously a man in the bathroom. So you walk out.

I will ask her tomorrow.

Be the topic for the day.

#43 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-03 12:05 AM | Reply

That was the ONLY state, you lying little weasel.

Historical Timeline of Women and Banking
1862: California became the first state to allow women to open bank accounts independently regardless of marital status.
Pre-1974: While no federal law explicitly banned women from holding a basic bank account, many banks had unchecked discretion. Lenders routinely required a husband's permission or a male cosigner to open checking accounts, get credit cards, or secure loans.
1974: The Equal Credit Opportunity Act made it illegal for financial institutions to discriminate against applicants based on sex or marital status

1974. My dog (and AI) is smarter than you.

#44 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-03 12:05 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

In what reality does a 5% or less voting demographic assert political dominance?

LOL He's not talking about political dominance .. he's talking about in the restroom, and sports imposing their dominance on little girls.

#45 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-03 12:06 AM | Reply

Women with daughters going into stores now that transgender laws are passed. It really could have happened if Hillary had won.

The problem is straight men abusing little girls. Let's be real about this.

#46 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-03 12:06 AM | Reply

#44 | POSTED BY ALEXANDRITE

Your assertion was false.

#47 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-03 12:07 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

#44 | POSTED BY ALEXANDRITE
Your assertion was false.
#47 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-03 12:07 AM | Reply | Flag:

Okay. Most every woman not in California couldn't open accounts without male cosigners due to banking rules. Until 1974. I'm glad you came along to clear that non point up, you pedantic idiot.

I hope to God you don't have a woman in your life.

#48 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-03 12:11 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

It really could have happened if Hillary had won.

You trashed the country by voting for a narcissistic buffoon. Basically over 10 college athletes being trans.

Way to swallow the propaganda.

#49 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-03 12:14 AM | Reply

Alex,

"You trashed the country by voting for a narcissistic buffoon."

Really...a few female athletes bumped out of awards is ok?

I guess they're dispensable.

There's a lot more going on than one topic. You're not that shallow, are you?

I wouldn't have wanted Hillary or Kamala regardless.

I just gave you the main reason I realized I needed to vote for Trump in 2016.

Damn..it's late. I'm retired but I still get up at a normal time.

#50 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-03 12:32 AM | Reply

Interesting historical numismatic fact: Neither Adolph Hitler's nor Robert Mugabe's visage ever appeared on official German or Zimbabwean coinage. Congratulations, America, you're totally beclowned now.

#51 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-03 05:38 AM | Reply

the main reason I realized I needed to vote for Trump in 2016.

#50 | Posted by BillJohnson

Transient psychosis?

#52 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-03 08:35 AM | Reply

the main reason I realized I needed to vote for Trump in 2016.

#50 | Posted by BillJohnson

You talked yourself into evil, BILL. Which is the way that usually happens.

#53 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-03 08:36 AM | Reply

#50 | Posted by BillJohnson

And here you are using all the powers of mind and religion to convince yourself that you're doing right and are a good person.

The rest of us just see the toilets you are clogging up for better people to fix.

#54 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-03 08:37 AM | Reply

Jesus asked for a coin and asked: "Whose picture is this?"

The answer came back: "Caesar".

Then Jesus said: "Then render unto Caesar what is Caesar's and unto God what is God's".

#55 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-03 08:41 AM | Reply

Zed,

"Jesus asked for a coin and asked: "Whose picture is this?"
The answer came back: "Caesar"."

Sort of timely you mention that.

The quote you used was Jesus' response to paying taxes. Should people pay taxes?

That's interesting we now have a coin with Trump's face on it.

#56 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-03 09:05 AM | Reply

Alex,

"The problem is straight men abusing little girls. Let's be real about this."

Let's get real about this too, then.

Those men would have a perfect cover to put on women's clothes and go into woman's bathrooms with hidden cameras.

Imagine law enforce being restricted how they can respond in mixed bathrooms.

Like I said, women with children would be the ones forced to used single user facilities.

#57 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-03 09:10 AM | Reply

"priced for collecting"

You mean scam priced. You fools paid more than a dollar for a dollar coin that will be in regular circulation.

Trump gold coins dubbed a 'scam' as US mint selling $100 for $154

#58 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-03 09:47 AM | Reply

Alex,

"Again? More like still. Ask your wife."

Okay. I did.

She's seen a lot of changes over the years. I asked her, "Are women today second-class citizens?"

Her answer was, "Not really."

So I pressed her, "Does that mean your answer is yes or no?"

She answered, "No...except in women's sports."

That was her answer.

And that brings me to transgender participation in women's sports and the debate over women's privacy.

Girls deserve fair competition and recognition for their achievements. Women and their daughters deserve to have their concerns about safety and privacy taken serious.

Invoking "my rights" doesn't make those concerns insignificant.

If a restroom policy upheld by a court leaves women who want facilities separated by biological sex having to find a single user restroom, those women are the ones expected to make the adjustment. That is what I mean by effectively pushing women and their daughters into separate facilities.

I know what I've read. When these concerns have come up, I've seen the response, "So what?"

If you understand women's concerns about injury risks in sports and girls losing fair opportunities to earn medals and awards, and still say "so what," that suggests hostility far beyond an ordinary disagreement over rights.

How much contempt does it take to dismiss women's concerns on these subjects without any remorse?

#59 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-03 10:05 AM | Reply

The quote you used was Jesus' response to paying taxes. Should people pay taxes?

#56 | POSTED BY BILLJOHNSON A

BILL, my friend, I suspect that the meaning of the New Testament has sailed completely over your head.

#60 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-03 10:26 AM | Reply

That's frightening e now have a coin with Trump's face on it.

#56 | POSTED BY BILLJOHNSON

FTFY

#61 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-03 10:27 AM | Reply

- aspirations of transgender dominance.

They are less than 2 percent of the population, prolly more like 1 percent, and you are worried about their 'dominance'?

That's pathetic, even for you... especially since you aren't in any way their judge.

#62 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-03 10:28 AM | Reply

Zed,

"I suspect that the meaning of the New Testament has sailed completely over your head."

Jesus said, "Judge not, lest you be judged."

For someone lecturing me about the New Testament, you're showing very little humility or grace.

I believe the essence of Christianity itself has sailed completely over your head.

#63 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-03 10:40 AM | Reply

"Do not judge, or you too will be judged. 2 For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you."

You might want to hope that the same measure of judgment you use for trans people isn't used on you, BJ.

#64 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-03 10:44 AM | Reply

They are impossible to get. Expect to pay a premium to a scalper.

#65 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-03 10:52 AM | Reply

OMFG 25 DOLLAR coins for 61 DOLLARS!?!?!?!?!? BWHAHAH The grift continues unabated.

#66 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-09-03 10:59 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Laura,

"OMFG 25 DOLLAR coins for 61 DOLLARS"

If I am willing to buy it, how does where I spend my money impact you?

I mean...what have you spent $60 on and have nothing to show for it?

The $100 bag and $25 rolls sold out in hours. They had a limited product limit.

#67 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-03 11:07 AM | Reply

I am more and more convinced that BJ is actually an ingenious Mao se Dung sockpuppet.

#68 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-03 11:09 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

If I am willing to buy it, how does where I spend my money impact you?
I mean...what have you spent $60 on and have nothing to show for it?
The $100 bag and $25 rolls sold out in hours. They had a limited product limit.
Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-03 11:07 AM | Reply

A fool and their money are easily parted.

#69 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-09-03 11:10 AM | Reply

Visit,

You're right. I looked on Ebay and they're already being sold many, many times what I paid.

There was a limit of 2. Two bags of 100 could make someone a LOT of money.

#70 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-03 11:10 AM | Reply

"If I am willing to buy it, how does where I spend my money impact you?"

Just don't deny you've BOUGHT INTO it, both literally and metaphorically.

#71 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-03 11:16 AM | Reply

If I am willing to buy it, how does where I spend my money impact you?

#67 | POSTED BY BILLJOHNSON

If you buy a ---- sandwich and eat it it bothers no one except those looking at you while you do it.

I support your right to eat ----. Take as much as you like.

#72 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-03 11:21 AM | Reply

Jesus said, "Judge not, lest you be judged."

#63 | POSTED BY BILLJOHNSON

He did indeed, Buddy. Now explain what that means in your world.

#73 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-03 11:23 AM | Reply

He can't explain his way out of a paper bag.

Disgusting, vile, pedo bitch.

#74 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-03 11:26 AM | Reply

The Caesar whose image appeared on that Denarius wanted to be taken for a god.

Trump wants to be taken for a god.

He's making a profit off his worshipers in the process.

#75 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-03 11:28 AM | Reply

" and they're already being sold many, many times what I paid."

Offered at, not necessarily sold.

And watch what happens in a week to the price.

#76 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-03 11:34 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

If I am willing to buy it, how does where I spend my money impact you?

#67 | POSTED BY BILLJOHNSON

It's just another form of bitcoin. An investment in Trumpy's ideology. And Trumpy's wealth. If Trumpy's ideology wins then you get rich. And if Trumpy's ideology of greed and corruption wins unfortunately will we all lose.

Have you bothered to figure the odds of YOU getting rich on anything Trumpy creates?

Remember he is not creating wealth for you. He is creating it for himself.

And supporting evil with your dollar is a choice.

Choose wisely because even in your own belief system you will be held accountable for your choices someday.

#77 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-03 11:58 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

In addition if you buy a coin based on its precious metals content you better have that coin tested independently. Odds are it does not contain the percentage of gold or silver trumpy advertised.

#78 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-03 12:02 PM | Reply

And watch what happens in a week to the price.

#76 | POSTED BY DANFORTH

But but .. It's a best seller!

In 3 years odds are they will be worth exactly as much as the precious metals they can be melted down for.

#79 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-03 12:16 PM | Reply

BullJohnson posts a thread to prove he's a shmuck and a loser.

What a moron.

#80 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-03 12:19 PM | Reply

Gay marriage didn't offend me.

Who are you lying to?

You predicted marriage equality would cause society to collapse and heterosexuals would chase every last homosexual out of the country.

Trump won and killed those aspirations of transgender dominance.

Transgenders haven't changed. They still put their shoes on one foot at a time and have the courage to live their lives.

You're a coward and a loser.

#81 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-03 12:25 PM | Reply

Clown,

"You predicted marriage equality would cause society""

Nope...I didn't.

#82 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-03 12:29 PM | Reply

Dan,

It says "sold".

So would be prepayment.

#83 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-03 12:31 PM | Reply

Nope...I didn't.
#82 | POSTED BY BILLJOHNSON

Yea you did.

You were posting thread after thread about how people were putting up with homosexuals, but we really didn't realize how much we were pushing society and how there would be repercussions.

#84 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-03 12:39 PM | Reply

BullJohnson posts a thread to prove he's a shmuck and a loser.

Then tries to derail his own thread with trans nonsense. It must be some kind of reflex he can't control.

#85 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-03 12:41 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The Trump coins are cast in base metals. They are what an earlier generation might call "plug nickels". People who had them were considered stupid.

#86 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-03 12:48 PM | Reply

OMFG 25 DOLLAR coins for 61 DOLLARS!?!?!?!?!? BWHAHAH The grift continues unabated.

Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-09-03 10:59 AM | Reply |

The US Mint charges 61 dollars for 25 $1 coins for all of it's collectible coins. This is not just a trump thing.

JFC looking at the proof sets....I remember when they were half as much as they're charging now.

#87 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-03 12:50 PM | Reply

Those two ladies wanting to play in the WNBA should get a chance to tryout.

Many would pay just to watch the tryouts.

All these transphobic idiots need to let these ladies pursue the dream. How dare they ask for 'proof' of their personal choice

#88 | Posted by Petrous at 2026-09-03 01:02 PM | Reply

"Those men would have a perfect cover to put on women's clothes and go into woman's bathrooms with hidden cameras."

They already have that cover, if predation is their goal.

It's a sick assumption.

#89 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-03 01:08 PM | Reply

It's a sick assumption.

He's a sick individual.

#90 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-03 01:14 PM | Reply

so bill is admitting that straight men are the problem.

#91 | Posted by alexandrite at 2026-09-03 01:16 PM | Reply

Alex,

"so bill is admitting that straight men are the problem."

I see liars and lunatics have surfaced to top.

So I'll take my leave and let them fume over the truths I posted.

#92 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-03 01:28 PM | Reply

Bill how come you aren't concerned about gay men and cameras and bathrooms?

#93 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-03 01:31 PM | Reply

Truth,

"Bill how come you aren't concerned about gay men and cameras and bathrooms?"

I guess my mind doesn't automatically think of such things.

#94 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-03 01:39 PM | Reply

Truth,

"Bill, how come you aren't concerned about gay men and cameras and bathrooms?"

Who says I'm not? Secretly filming people in a bathroom is wrong, whoever does it.

But I don't see the same level of concern about trans men using men's bathrooms as there is about trans women using women's bathrooms.

I don't think men and women would react the same way.

If a woman dressed as a man went into a men's bathroom hoping to peek at men's junk, I wonder how many guys would eagerly oblige.

#95 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-03 01:47 PM | Reply

assuming he figured her out....

not so much if he thought it was another dude...

#96 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-03 01:49 PM | Reply

Mexico has the peso.
America has the pedo.

#97 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-03 02:25 PM | Reply

The Thayer Amendment: This 1866 law prohibited the use of the image of any living person on "the bonds, securities, notes, or postal currency of the United States." It was an outgrowth of a silly act of vanity committed by Treasury Department official Spencer Clark, who decided to put himself on banknotes intended to honor explorer William Clark, of Lewis and Clark fame. The congressional bill authorizing the creation of the note only specified that it should honor "Clark," and so Spencer Clark decided to memorialize himself.

Presidential $1 Coin Act: This 2005 law outlined the circumstances for creating a series of $1 coins honoring American presidents. The law explicitly stated, "No coin issued ... may bear the image of a living former or current President, or of any deceased former President during the 2-year period following the date of the death of that President."

Britannica.com

#98 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-03 03:48 PM | Reply

Morris,

"31 U.S.C. 5112(y)(1)(C), created by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020, Public Law 116-330.

That is the separate legal authority being used for the 2026 semiquincentennial $1 coin. The living-president restriction in the 2005 Presidential $1 Coin Act applies to a different subsection, 5112(n)."

#99 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-03 03:58 PM | Reply

Nazis collected memorabilia with Hitler on it too.

#100 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-03 05:56 PM | Reply

Who wouldn't want a coin with Trump on it?

#1 | POSTED BY BILLJOHNSON

Anybody with more than three functional neurons?

#101 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-04 08:51 AM | Reply

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