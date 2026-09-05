$1 Coin with Trump's Face and Gold Finish Goes on Sale

Dan,



"You forget some of us were around at the time. The Obergefell decision came out. That was the day YOU went loco."



Gay marriage didn't offend me. I thought legal recognition of gay relationships could encourage commitment, stability and lasting relationships. I was more inclined toward civil unions. That's water under the bridge.



Same sex marriage became legal in VA on Oct 6, 2014, after the US Supreme Court declined to review a lower court's decision.



Gavin Grimm's lawsuit against the Gloucester County School Board was filed June 11, 2015. The ACLU represented Grimm, a 16 year old student who was born female and identified as male, seeking access to the boys restrooms.



Fifteen days later, on June 26, the Supreme Court issued the Obergefell decision recognizing a constitutional right to same sex marriage nationwide.



Supporting legal recognition of gay relationships didn't mean I supported replacing sex based rules for restrooms and changing rooms with rules based on gender identity.



Those developments brought that distinction quickly into focus for me. The legal disputes extended beyond marriage, and I became concerned about how the current Supreme Court might approach other questions involving sex and gender, and just how far other rulings might go.



I worried that future rulings could actually require schools and other institutions to allow people born male access to women's restrooms and changing rooms based on gender identity instead of sex. I was concerned the same Court that decided Obergefell might uphold those requirements as well.



Then, by the 2016 election, Scalia's seat was already vacant. Kennedy's was another potential vacancy. Both were Reagan appointees. If Hillary had the opportunity to fill both seats and her nominees were confirmed, she could replace two Republican appointees with justices of her choice and move the Court 2 more seats further to the left.



That was THE reason I voted for Trump. No other...Dan. Those appointments could shape the Supreme Court and its decisions for decades.



I feared a further shift to the left could have devastating consequences for society.