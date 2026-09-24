US, Greenland, Denmark Sign Deal in Bid to End Arctic Standoff

Main terms of the Greenland agreement signed by the United States, Denmark and Greenland,



The agreement has no expiration date and can only be amended by mutual consent.



The United States may modernize and expand Pituffik Space Base.



The United States may establish additional defense areas at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig.



Additional US defense areas may be established later, subject to consultation and mutual agreement.



Requests for unmanned US military installations outside established defense areas are to receive accelerated governmental review.



US military forces, vehicles, aircraft and public vessels receive broad rights of access and movement between defense areas throughout Greenland.



US military aircraft may fly over and land anywhere in Greenland, subject to the terms of the agreement.



US public vessels receive undersea access and movement within Greenland's territorial waters, subject to mutually agreed restrictions.



The agreement specifically recognizes US military access needed for defense of Greenland, NATO territory and North America, including establishment of a Golden Dome defense system.



Non-NATO countries may not establish military installations or maintain a persistent military presence in Greenland unless the parties agree otherwise.



Certain investments from countries outside NATO, NATO partner nations or the European Union can be restricted in sensitive areas, including critical infrastructure and natural-resource extraction, when national security or public order is at risk.



The United States may raise security concerns about construction or changes in land use near US defense areas. The parties then jointly determine what steps should be taken.



The United States, Denmark and Greenland will cooperate to counter espionage in Greenland.



Denmark commits to strengthening its Arctic defense capabilities, including land, sea, air, space and surveillance capabilities and cooperation with NATO allies.



US contracts involving construction, maintenance and servicing of Greenland defense areas are to go to Greenlandic businesses to the maximum extent possible, when they have the capability to perform the work.



Greenlandic society, including hunting, fishing, cultural activities and traditional ways of life, is to be respected when US military access rights are exercised.



If Greenland eventually becomes independent, Denmark and Greenland are to ensure that an independent Greenland remains in NATO and assumes the rights and obligations contained in the defense agreement.



The agreement takes effect after the required parliamentary procedures in Denmark and Greenland are completed and the United States receives formal diplomatic notification.