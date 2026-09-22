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Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Clavicular Charged with Rape, report says

Looksmaxxer Clavicular has been charged with rape in Massachusetts, according to reports.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 06:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/22

Status: user

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'Looksmaxxing' influencer Clavicular charged with rape and drug offenses

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-- The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 10:57 AM Â· Sep 22, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

What seat are the Republicans going to run him for?

#1 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-09-22 12:41 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Anyone under age 25 whose name rhymes with Braden and all the alternative spellings should be held for something.

#2 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-22 12:49 PM | Reply

Looks like Looksmaxxer is going for that Supermax Prison look.

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-22 12:54 PM | Reply

The object seems to be Notoriety for it's own sake... and how one gets it isn't really important.

Which sounds to me like just about any US Corporation you could name.

Which may be what happens when there's Corporate Personhood for people to compete with in the Marketplace.

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-22 01:21 PM | Reply

This was inevitably how this was going to go.

#5 | Posted by s1l3ntc0y0t3 at 2026-09-22 08:01 PM | Reply

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