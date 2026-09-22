Trump Tells U.N. he is Still Deciding Whether to 'annihilate' Iran

Trump may be thinking about massive punishment of the Iranian civil population.



I doubt it.



Putin has Trump on a short leash and happens to be friendly with the ayatollahs.



Considering Iran has been heavily sanctioned by America for decades.



Nothing we can do to them will have any effect.



China has already warned America against the use of nukes.



Where does that leave Trump? ------. He's ------.



Unfortunately. So are we.