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Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Trump Tells U.N. he is Still Deciding Whether to 'annihilate' Iran

The shadow of his Iran war -- one that's scattered global supply chains -- loomed large over Trump's speech to adversaries and allies alike.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 04:02 PM | 18 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/22

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

President Donald Trump faces a "big decision" to make a deal with Iran or "annihilate" the country, he told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Ashley Murray reports. iowacapitaldispatch.com/2026/09/22/r ... [image or embed]

-- Iowa Capital Dispatch (@iowacapitaldispatch.com) 3:39 PM Sep 22, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Hey, nuking Iran or losing the Mid-Term Elections and becoming Lame Donald Duck?

Easy choice for the Fuehrer in Chief... and it's what Vlad has always enjoyed; the US at war in the ME.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-22 01:09 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Gulf States Set to Urge Trump to Avoid Any Escalation With Iran
finance.yahoo.com

... Gulf Arab states are set to urge US President Donald Trump to avoid any escalation of hostilities with Iran at a meeting on Tuesday, according to several people familiar with the matter.

Officials from the Gulf Cooperation Council, a six-member bloc including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have been coordinating ahead of a gathering with Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, said the people, who asked not to be identified talking about sensitive matters.

The GCC states are keen to end a conflict that's seen their territories and ships attacked by thousands of Iranian missiles and drones, and which is causing their economies either to contract or slow significantly, largely due to the ongoing disruption to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-22 01:15 PM | Reply

Do you seu now why he has been moving to discredit the International Criminal Court?
BECAUSE HE HAS BEEN AND STILL INTENDS TO COMMIT WAR CRIMES.

#3 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-09-22 04:17 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

That just screams Stable Genius. Maybe the world will do something about Trump since they don't fundraise off him.

#4 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-09-22 04:22 PM | Reply

Every critical thinking person on this planet with any real semblance of world history knows--and dreads--that it will take American troops on Iranian ground to end this in a way that might possibly keep the world from facing a unavoidable financial collapse. The Iranians know this too, but as long as Trump is in power, they're going to keep the strait closed to commercial traffic. I highly recommend impeachment as soon as possible, but hey--your mileage may vary. World War III anybody? "And it's one, two, three...what are we fighting for?"

#5 | Posted by dutch46 at 2026-09-22 04:28 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

I highly recommend impeachment as soon as possible

5 | Posted by dutch46

From your mouth to God's ear.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-22 04:38 PM | Reply

it will take American troops on Iranian ground

5 | Posted by dutch46

Trump may be thinking about massive punishment of the Iranian civil population.

We could see B-53 carpet bombing of cities. Dumb bombs only.

Always the chance for a nuclear strike or two.

Don't underestimate Trump's insanity. We're all in a science fiction novel now.

#7 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-22 04:41 PM | Reply

"B-53"

B-52s, actually.

#8 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-22 04:43 PM | Reply

Fact check from the NYT. Hip waders required.
www.youtube.com

#9 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-22 04:47 PM | Reply

So many others got to enjoy the madness of this country's elected leader, and found humor in the sad state of affairs suffered by everyday Americans, at the hands of the people with their hands on the levers of power in this country. The schadenfreude was raging in the general assembly room...

#10 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-22 04:48 PM | Reply

Bored of Peace.

#11 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-22 05:06 PM | Reply

#7 A sci-fi novel?

Slaughterhouse 5?

#12 | Posted by A_Friend at 2026-09-22 05:12 PM | Reply

Impeach him. Get him out of office. He's a felon, rapist and madness has overtaken his mental processes.

#13 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-22 05:16 PM | Reply

Trump may be thinking about massive punishment of the Iranian civil population.

I doubt it.

Putin has Trump on a short leash and happens to be friendly with the ayatollahs.

Considering Iran has been heavily sanctioned by America for decades.

Nothing we can do to them will have any effect.

China has already warned America against the use of nukes.

Where does that leave Trump? ------. He's ------.

Unfortunately. So are we.

#14 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-22 05:24 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

Trump has no plan for how this war will end. He just thought I'll hit them a few times with no real consequences for the US and it will help me in the polls. He told the entire world his thoughts on this matter when he claimed October of 2012 that Obama would attack Iran or Libya to help him get reelected and then after he Obama was reelected without taking such actions Trump claimed in 2013 that Obama would attack Iran to "show how tough he is".

Trump ended up showing how weak and stupid he is.

#15 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-22 05:56 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

- #7 A sci-fi novel?

Slaughterhouse 5?
#12 | Posted by A_Friend

Love that book still. And the movie.

The best we might hope for at this point could be that now is like France 250 years ago. Not attractive, but better than some of the other options.

(like Orwell)

The worst? How about Soylent Green?

#16 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-22 06:30 PM | Reply

I'm reading something now I rarely would read, a spy thriller.

But it is well written, just a couple of years ago, and it set in the now.

Here's a book review.... and when I looked it up it appears to be a popular tv or movie series. Didn't know that.

"Only the Dead" echoes real life, with the Russians on the march in Ukraine, and scheming to do worse still.

In fact, they're behind the plot that resulted in the assassination of the fictional American president " although I'm skeptical even an IED-like device could thwart "The Beast," the the president's souped up security vehicle "
and are planning to frame Iran for a suitcase nuclear weapon detonating off the shores of Israel to pull those two countries, and the U.S., into a wider war, thus allowing Russia to finish off Ukraine and China to take Taiwan."

Turns out Vlad didn't need the nuke to set this off, he had Trump instead.

brettmilam.com

which has been my favorite speculative plot line for a couple of years now

#17 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-22 06:45 PM | Reply

Actually it's an Amazon Prime new series called, Terminal List, and is highly rated... so maybe not very good; these same viewers picked Trump!

#18 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-22 06:54 PM | Reply

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