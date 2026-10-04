Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, October 04, 2026

Suspected Plague Death at Russian Lab Sparks 'Anti-Epidemic' Lockdown

A woman has died of suspected plague in Siberia, triggering a "full range of anti-epidemic measures," according to Russian officials and media reports.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 04:31 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/04

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trucking Company Bankruptcies Soar Thanks To Trump's War (6 comments) ...

Suspected Plague Death at Russian Lab Sparks 'Anti-Epidemic' Lockdown (7 comments) ...

Massacre at Minab (4 comments) ...

Dotard Doxxes Tom Cotton’s Cell Phone (4 comments) ...

New White House Twunt Wore Fark Joe Biden Shirt (15 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Mystery in Siberia: anti-plague lab worker dies after test tube breaks, nearly 200 isolated ->Ynet News | More on "Siberia plague lab worker death" at BigEarthData.ai

[image or embed]

-- Climate, Ecology, War & More: Dr. Glen Barry BigEarthData.ai (@bigearthdata.ai) 9:27 AM Â· Oct 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Is horse paste an effective treatment for plague?

~MAGA dumfux~

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-04 12:18 AM | Reply

" I'm not dead yet..."

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-04 09:42 AM | Reply

White House monitors suspected plague outbreak in Russia

www.yahoo.com

That's reassuring.

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-04 05:23 PM | Reply

Can't wait to hear how Fauci was paying for this.

#4 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-04 05:36 PM | Reply

Igor Kobzev, the governor of the Russian Irkutsk region, said on Friday he had met with the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's public health agency, about "a suspected case of a regional resident with a particularly dangerous infection."

Are these the orcs who are funding pedo 47's ballroom?

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-04 05:42 PM | Reply

I blame RFK and Trump.

#6 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-10-04 06:27 PM | Reply

Sure pal. Now go fuck off.

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-04 07:54 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort