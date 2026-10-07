First Hurricane of Atlantic Season Forming

@#3 ... This could be a chance for Google to score a win for their AI model. ...



From what I've seen, the NWS is also looking at and testing AI weather models.



Fortunately, though, the NWS is a bit more conservative in their adoption of new models than Google might be.



If the Google AI model shows itself to be correct, that would be good. But it would be just one more data point in the evaluation of AI weather forecasting models.

