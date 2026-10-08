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Thursday, October 08, 2026

Teen Gets Stranded on Mountain After Following AI Instructions

Hikers keep getting stranded after consulting AI chatbots for potentially life-saving -- or life-threatening -- advice.

Posted by sitzkrieg at 06:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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sitzkrieg

Joined 2010/10/19
Visited 2026/10/08

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Chatbots rarely trigger psychosis from scratch, they more likely reinforce preexisting ideas. In a new study of 215k+ patients, 60.7% of AI psychosis cases happened during a 1st episode, mostly acting as amplifiers (64.3%) that validate ideas patients already held rather than spark new ones. #MedSky

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-- Scott McGrath (@smcgrath.phd) 12:19 PM Â· Oct 8, 2026

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Site here converts the long dash to "

#1 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-07 06:31 PM | Reply

via GIPHY

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-08 07:33 AM | Reply

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