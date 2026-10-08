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Thursday, October 08, 2026

Trump: White House Considers Anyone Using 'AI' an Enemy

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that anyone who doesn't use his preferred term of super intelligence (SI) will be considered an "enemy" of the White House.

Posted by lee_the_agent at 11:32 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lee_the_agent

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/06

Status: user

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I read that all of the web domains ending in .ai were sold or very expensive. Changing the artificial intelligence company addresses to super intelligence (.si) are still available. It's also the web domain in Slovenia. Guess who's buying up .si domains?

[image or embed]

-- The Best Words (@thebestwords.bsky.social) 5:07 PM Â· Oct 3, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

SI? I'm looking forward to the swimsuit edition.

#1 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-10-08 02:00 PM | Reply

Swimsuit edition for your viewing pleasure

www.instagram.com

#2 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-08 02:05 PM | Reply

#2

My eyesight will never be the same...

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-08 02:23 PM | Reply

---- that fat bald demented pedo bitch. Hurry the ---- up and die, you miserable -------.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-08 03:43 PM | Reply

#2

"The truth is now MY enemy," he lied.

#5 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-10-08 04:00 PM | Reply

Does anybody even pay any attention to what Trump says anymore?

It's increasingly obvious that he's his own worst enemy.

That's what happen when you lose touch with reality. Trump is a textbook case not to mentation a candidate for a rubber room.

#6 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-09 12:45 AM | Reply

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