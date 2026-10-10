Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Navi Pillay of International Court of Justice

"Trump fumes over Nobel peace prize snub and criticizes Norway



President complains about not winning prize in year he started war with Iran and says: We will not forget, Norway'



"The Nobel peace prize has been forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues who are anti-democracy and really enemies of civilization," Trump went on.



"We will not forget, Norway, that you didn't give this prize."



www.theguardian.com



Poor baby!



Someone find his blonde pacifier for him.

