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Saturday, October 10, 2026

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Navi Pillay of International Court of Justice

Navanethem (Navi) Pillay of South Africa, a former United Nations high commissioner for human rights and judge on the International Court of Justice, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo on Friday.

Posted by REDIAL at 02:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/10/07

Status: user

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The decision to award this year's Nobel Peace Prize to veteran jurist Navi Pillay has exposed the vast gulf between Israel and global institutions charged with upholding international law, a rift that has widened over the war in Gaza. www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio ...

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-- KYW Newsradio on 103.9 FM (@kywnewsradio.bsky.social) 7:09 AM Â· Oct 10, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Back to the bombing.

#1 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-09 05:18 AM | Reply

I think Trump is holding out for next Monday, when they'll announce the Economics prize.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-09 06:56 AM | Reply

How the hell is anyone from south Africa an advocate for human rights. Obviously, an accommodation of the European bubble.

#3 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-09 08:46 AM | Reply

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Mocks Serial------------

politicalwire.com

Lol

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-09 10:21 AM | Reply

er, thread up w/ 4 comments

drudge.com

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-10 02:40 PM | Reply

"Trump fumes over Nobel peace prize snub and criticizes Norway

President complains about not winning prize in year he started war with Iran and says: We will not forget, Norway'

"The Nobel peace prize has been forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues who are anti-democracy and really enemies of civilization," Trump went on.

"We will not forget, Norway, that you didn't give this prize."

www.theguardian.com

Poor baby!

Someone find his blonde pacifier for him.

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-10 03:11 PM | Reply

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