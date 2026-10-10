Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, October 10, 2026

Trump Slashes $810 Million from Approved Budget

The Trump administration announced Friday that it was canceling $810 million in congressionally approved spending for programs serving illegal immigrants, diversity initiatives and other efforts the administration argued do not benefit American citizens.

Posted by lfthndthrds at 11:31 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lfthndthrds

Joined 2006/01/29
Visited 2026/10/10

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump Slashes $810 Million from Approved Budget (5 comments) ...

Ken Griffin Donates $2 Billion for New Miami Carnegie Campus (39 comments) ...

Feds charge Venezuelan man shot by ICE agent with assault (0 comments) ...

Clancy's lawyer argues there's no evidence she's guilty (9 comments) ...

FL teen sentenced to 50 years for murder of mom and friend (58 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

President Trump announced plans to cancel $810 million in Congressionally approved spending, a move that some in his own party are calling illegal. n.pr/4iMlJdT

[image or embed]

-- NPR (@npr.org) 5:14 AM Â· Sep 28, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More of what I voted for.

#1 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-09 10:25 AM | Reply

Pocket change.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-09 10:27 AM | Reply

left handed ---- voted for a king

#3 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-09 10:28 AM | Reply

Just another lawsuit that will cost the country money and he will lose.

And the idiots whoop it up and fling their feces.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-09 12:48 PM | Reply

When did Trump get a 'line item veto' privilege?

OCU

#5 | Posted by OCUser at 2026-10-10 01:01 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort