Jail Videos Missing in Missouri Death Case

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Jail video showing woman's final moments reportedly missing

fox2now.com



According to the court filings, Pedroli claims two videos that would provide the most answers have disappeared.



Pedroli said he demanded all videos less than a month after Grote died but was not given all of them.



The filing reveals deputy in charge David Carroll said in a deposition, "The last hour, yes, is gone."



Though the deputy also reportedly said he saw the video, including Grote, " ... being dragged out into the hallway."



The filing adds, "the footage indisputably existed, and defendants' own investigator watched it, before it was lost." ...