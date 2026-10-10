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Saturday, October 10, 2026

Jail Videos Missing in Missouri Death Case

Surveillance video from the last hour of a woman's life in a Missouri jail has disappeared, according to new court filings that accuse the Pike County Sheriff's Office of failing to turn over key footage.

Posted by lamplighter at 01:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/10

Status: user

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"You guys are trying to kill me," Hollie Grote, 41, reportedly wrote amid pleas for help, according to court records. #crime

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-- NewsNation (@newsnation.bsky.social) 12:20 PM Â· Oct 9, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Attorney Mark Pedroli, who represents Grote's family, claims two videos that would provide the most answers are gone. He said he demanded all video less than a month after Grote died but never received everything.

In a deposition cited in the filing, deputy in charge David Carroll said of the footage, "The last hour, yes, is gone." Carroll also reportedly said he saw video of Grote "being dragged out into the hallway."

"The footage indisputably existed, and defendants' own investigator watched it, before it was lost," the filing states. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-10 01:43 AM | Reply

A link in the article ...

Jail video showing woman's final moments reportedly missing
fox2now.com

... But there are other videos that Grote's family attorney Mark Pedroli now alleges are missing.

According to the court filings, Pedroli claims two videos that would provide the most answers have disappeared.

Pedroli said he demanded all videos less than a month after Grote died but was not given all of them.

The filing reveals deputy in charge David Carroll said in a deposition, "The last hour, yes, is gone."

Though the deputy also reportedly said he saw the video, including Grote, " ... being dragged out into the hallway."

The filing adds, "the footage indisputably existed, and defendants' own investigator watched it, before it was lost." ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-10 01:46 AM | Reply

Missing jail video?

Reminds me ...

How's Trump's Operation Epstein Coverup going?

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-10 06:26 AM | Reply

How's Trump's Operation Epstein Coverup going?

#3 | POSTED BY DOC_SARVIS

Well, the entire world thinks that Trump is a pedophile and the murderer of inconvenient pedophiles.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-10 08:52 AM | Reply

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