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Tuesday, October 13, 2026

What Trump's Putin Pact Reveals

Jeffrey Blehar: Trump has never been terribly psychologically complex: In his Cold War -- shaped mind, Russia is forever coded as "strong," ...

Posted by lee_the_agent at 05:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lee_the_agent

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/12

Status: user

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-- Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) 11:49 PM Â· Oct 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

When Trump has lost the National Review...

Republicans, remember: You asked for this. Given the choice between a dozen solid conservatives and one Clinton-supporting, failed casino operator, con-artist and game-show host, you chose the con-artist. You chose him freely. Nobody made you do it.

#1 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-10-13 09:46 AM | Reply

why do you keep hitting him with being a Clinton supporter?

#2 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-13 09:50 AM | Reply

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