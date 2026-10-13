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Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Brutal Reviews Pour in for Trump's New Press Secretary

President Donald Trump's new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, earned brutally bad reviews Tuesday on her first day on the job.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:31 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/13

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Q: You said Zacharia is an attorney. Where did she pass the bar exam? What state? ZACHARIA: When I moved to China

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-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 11:38 AM Â· Oct 13, 2026

Okay, Katie Zacharia's claim to have passed the bar in China appears to be collapsing very fast. The South China Morning Post (Hong Kong) (paywall) just published this. www.scmp.com/news/us/poli ...

[image or embed]

-- Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) 6:30 PM Â· Oct 13, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

She got the job because she reminds the serial------------ of Ivanka.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-13 11:52 AM | Reply

"Press Secretary Can Barely Read"

She's not there to read.
She's there to look pretty.

Republicans already know this.
Democrats may never figure it out.

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-13 01:06 PM | Reply

President Donald Trump's new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, opened up a new line of questions with an unexpected answer when asked where she had passed the bar exam.
Trump has described Zacharia as "an attorney," and she has repeatedly done the same on national TV. But a new investigation by Popular Information's Judd Legum found no evidence that she has ever been admitted to practice law in any state, and the question came up Tuesday after her debut press conference.
"Trump was asked what state Zacharia passed the bar exam," Legum posted on X. "Trump deferred to Zacharia to answer. Zacharia said, When I moved to China.' Which makes absolutely no sense. She appears to waive away follow up questions."

www.rawstory.com

Was Zacharia the attorney for Ivanka's Chinese sweatshops?

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-13 01:49 PM | Reply

Apparently a law school grad but can't come up with evidence of passing the bar in the US, hence no license, ergo not a lawyer/attorney. Just an incredibly vacuous, bimbo-ish sideline figure pulled from within a regime loaded with all manner of freaks, geeks, grifters, and gangsters.
.

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-13 03:41 PM | Reply

Trump University's best student!

#5 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-13 07:47 PM | Reply

She can barely read? How Trumplike.

The man can only see 72-point type. Hard to consume much.

His attempts to read aloud at any size would be hysterical.

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-13 08:29 PM | Reply

If that was Trump's pick, there was obviously a shortage of beautiful, blond, witness candidates who would allow him to grope her.

If he wasn't impotent, I'd call it something else.

#7 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-14 01:19 AM | Reply

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