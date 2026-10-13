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Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Musk Has Spent $366 Million to Help Republicans Retain Control of Congress

Elon Musk has spent roughly $366 million on the 2026 midterm elections so far, $276 million just since July ...

Posted by retort at 04:19 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Elon Musk achieves his dream of being the sole-source funder for the Republican Party. In actual democracies, Elon Musk style campaign funding in not tolerated. But the US is less and less of a democracy with each passing week. www.zeit.de/politik/ausl ...

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-- Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 6:19 PM Â· Oct 12, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This is great! We should encourage all billionaires to spend multiple millions in the purchase of politicians/elections! Think of the incredible opportunities it will provide for the masses!

#1 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-13 04:42 PM | Reply

I'm sure he expects nothing in return...

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-13 06:14 PM | Reply

Visitor et al are still swooning at how DJT drained the Swamp!

Right into his pool.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-13 06:26 PM | Reply

I suspect his return on investment will yield much less than he anticipates. Pro tip to Leon: stick to exploding rockets and cars which catch fire when turned to talk radio...

#4 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-13 07:00 PM | Reply

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