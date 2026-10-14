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Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Trump Cancels Deposition in BBC Case, lawyers say

President Donald Trump was set to be deposed Friday in a defamation lawsuit he filed against the British Broadcasting Corporation, but his lawyers recently canceled the session ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:33 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/14

Status: user

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BBC asks judge to force Trump to sit for deposition as part of his $10bn lawsuit www.theguardian.com/media/2026/o ...

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-- Eliot Higgins (@eliothiggins.bsky.social) 5:25 PM Â· Oct 13, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Run out of diapers again?

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-14 01:07 AM | Reply

His lawyers know how risky it would be to let him talk, especially now that any filter he might have once had is slipping away.

#2 | Posted by cbob at 2026-10-14 12:17 PM | Reply

A plaintiff who will not press his case weakens his position. A plaintiff who restricts discovery by the defense makes no friends in the court of law, or the court of public opinion. It is easy to imagine the defendant going to court and asking for dismissal with prejudice, and getting that ruling...

#3 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-14 12:20 PM | Reply

If he isn't planning on choking on a big mac, then he has nothing of national importance to worry about.

#4 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-14 12:28 PM | Reply

It's the put-up-or-shut-up phase, the part where Trump usually skedaddles.

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-14 12:37 PM | Reply

Isn't that grounds for dismissing the lawsuit, with prejudice?

#6 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-10-14 12:51 PM | Reply

after yesterday's bizarre speech, it's clear he has been checking out BBC several times, at least.

#7 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-10-14 01:00 PM | Reply

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