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Wednesday, October 14, 2026

U.S. Government Posts Video of a Man Being Killed by Tiger, Family Grieves

The family of a man killed by a tiger at a wildlife park in the UK have spoken about their "severe distress" at the circulation of online media after Donald Trump reposted a video of the incident.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 02:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/14

Status: user

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Family of man killed by tiger criticise online content after Trump reposts video

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-- The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 7:17 AM Â· Oct 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

He's insane

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-14 11:02 AM | Reply

Classy

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-14 11:34 AM | Reply

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