U.S. Government Posts Video of a Man Being Killed by Tiger, Family Grieves

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Wednesday, October 14, 2026
The family of a man killed by a tiger at a wildlife park in the UK have spoken about their "severe distress" at the circulation of online media after Donald Trump reposted a video of the incident.
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