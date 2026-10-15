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Thursday, October 15, 2026

Rising Costs Push Necessities Out of Reach for Nearly Half of Americans

Inflation has made basic goods hard to afford and attitudes toward inequality have changed, studies from the Pew Research Center showed.

Posted by retort at 11:52 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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this sure sounds like an alarm bell to me www.nytimes.com/2026/10/14/b ...

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-- Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel.bsky.social) 1:49 PM Â· Oct 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Nearly Half of Americans made bad choices, and now they're poor.

This isn't a problem the government should fix.

Signed,
Republicans

#1 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-15 12:17 PM | Reply

It's been estimated that we have about 3 years until our debt is so large that we will have the same problems as France is facing right now.

No worries tho.

We got this thing called "AI". It is the smartest thing in the world. And it is gonna fix everything ... in just two weeks!

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-15 12:22 PM | Reply

Necessity for Americans:

A functional and functioning government that doesn't represent only the top .000001 percent in wealth and the lowest 30 percent in intelligence.

#3 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-15 12:32 PM | Reply

The people who can't afford "necessities" likely define that term differently than others.

Nice touch with her in the produce section.

Not where most folks in her income status would be found in a grocery store. It sure as fuck isn't in that section.

#4 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 12:37 PM | Reply

It's a small price for Americans to pay so that Pedo47 and his family can make billions off of insider information and defense contracts.

Worried about not being able to afford groceries? Did you even try the $100,000 subscription for Pedo47's troth social posts to make money trading on his posts before he posts them?

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-15 12:50 PM | Reply

Because of diesel costs exceeding crop harvest profits there is an estimated 300% increase in food pricing next year.

Congratulations.

You killed the bread basket.

#6 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-10-15 01:32 PM | Reply

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