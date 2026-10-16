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Friday, October 16, 2026

Ukrainian Drones Force Closure of All Four Moscow Airports Overnight

Moscow's airports were closed for 101 hours in the first 14 days of October, more than double the total for all of September.

Posted by Corky at 05:32 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/14

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Ukrainian drones hitting Moscow oblast right now. All four Moscow airports have been closed. The Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin says the Russians have been intercepting drones heading to the capital. #explodey

[image or embed]

-- Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) 7:09 PM Â· Oct 15, 2026

Comments

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The Enforcer News LIVE

clips and maps of the action

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-15 10:42 PM | Reply

... Missiles have rained down on Moscow in a massive Ukrainian attack targeting the city, explosions and fires have been reported in several locations in the city's southwestern and eastern regions. ...

What is the date the vid speaks of?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-15 11:00 PM | Reply

Today. It's called News for a reason...

They're take is that NATO appeasing Russia now rather than confronting their aggression rhymes with appeasing Germany in the '30's.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-15 11:10 PM | Reply

@#3 ... They're take ..

So, there is an intentional bias in their reporting?

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-15 11:18 PM | Reply

You should perhaps see for yourself... but no, they seem to be fairly savvy militarily and politically Americans, and report from a Western perspective.

Anything else I can get you? Something to drink? A joint?

Some dessert?

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-15 11:23 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Congratulations stinky. You and Whiskey Pete have set the world on fire.

But that was the plan all along.

That is what Putin wants.

#6 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-16 09:01 AM | Reply

In regards to news from the ME, The Enforcer is not reliable at all.

For instance, no focus whatsoever on Israel's recent actions which suggest an imminent coordinated attack with Trump and Epstein Co.

It's sundown and the Zionists are up to their old tricks. Watch that oil price spike.

#7 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-16 12:58 PM | Reply

No Enforcer is perfect!

Though I've never noticed them being overtly pro-Israel. Interesting part to me is the clips they get from locals near attacks.

My favorite was the Russian guy standing on an overpass with some kind of shoulder held launcher who fired at a drone and hit one of the fuel depots the drone was targeting! Blew that sucker right up.

#8 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-16 01:32 PM | Reply

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