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Saturday, October 17, 2026

Trump Changes Tone on Midterms as GOP Fears Election Rout

President Donald Trump took a shifting tone on the midterms on Wednesday, pointing out that even if Republicans lose control of the House, Senate, or both, he would remain the U.S. commander-in-chief.

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 03:33 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/10/16

Status: user

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Trump White House delays IRS tax numbers until after the midterms because they are TERRIFIED!

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-- Texas Paul (@realtexaspaul.com) 11:16 AM Â· Oct 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... President Donald Trump took a shifting tone on the midterms on Wednesday, pointing out that even if Republicans lose control of the House, Senate, or both, he would remain the U.S. commander-in-chief. "I'm here whether we win this or not," he told reporters in Arizona and Montana. ..

Wow.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-16 01:49 AM | Reply

So, basically, he's just in it for himself. Who could have seen that coming?

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-16 02:17 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 6

Certainly not the MAGA idiots who still think he's a patriot giving up a good life as a billionaire to "save" the country and people he loves...

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-16 03:41 AM | Reply

"I'm here whether we win this or not,"

Maybe.

I doubt there will be enough democrats to convict him in the senate and the GOP doesn't have a spine to do what is actually good for the nation.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-16 08:49 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

His health may conveniently deteriorate once he becomes Lame Donald Duck.

Unless Vance becomes Pres, and even if he does, DJT may have to move to his coming Trump Gaza Hotel, Casino, and Pedo Palace to avoid prison.

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-16 01:40 PM | Reply

But.. but... but, MAGA keeps telling everyone Trump doesn't want to be King!

#6 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-17 04:52 PM | Reply

He's telling everyone that he's in this for the Great Grifts.... and he doesn't care what any voters think about that.

This was the last time needed his Base in an Election, so they aren't important, and he doesn't care what almost 70 percent of voters think.

He IS doing his best to pay off Vlad to cheat for him via the internets, and for ICE and the DOJ to rig the election on the ground with intimidation.

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-17 05:23 PM | Reply

The question is, for how long?

#8 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-17 05:24 PM | Reply

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