Trump Changes Tone on Midterms as GOP Fears Election Rout

He's telling everyone that he's in this for the Great Grifts.... and he doesn't care what any voters think about that.



This was the last time needed his Base in an Election, so they aren't important, and he doesn't care what almost 70 percent of voters think.



He IS doing his best to pay off Vlad to cheat for him via the internets, and for ICE and the DOJ to rig the election on the ground with intimidation.

