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Monday, October 19, 2026

Kushner-Ivanka Trump Resort in Albania is 'dead': reporter

Extremism reporter Will Sommer of The Bulwark believes Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's efforts to build a luxury resort in Albania are likely dead.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 09:32 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/19

Status: user

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This all started because Jared and Ivanka wanted to build a resort in Albania. Congrats, you're officially Marie Antoinettes

[image or embed]

-- Thor Benson (@thorbenson.bsky.social) 7:20 PM Â· Oct 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Extremism reporter Will Sommer of The Bulwark believes Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's efforts to build a luxury resort in Albania are likely dead. Albanians haven't stopped protesting the plan since the announcement, and over the weekend protesters burned their Supreme Court building to the ground. Meanwhile, the parliament and the education department have been vandalized, and the prime minister is in hiding.

Dotard's favorite hose bag is also a chaos agent.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-19 10:59 AM | Reply

Albania protesters set Supreme Court on fire as anti-Rama riots escalate

The orange serial rapist's favorite skank did that.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-19 02:45 PM | Reply

Albania. Trump/Kushner wants to leave their scat all over the damn planet.

No offense to DR Albanians. You know who you are.

#3 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-19 05:37 PM | Reply

@#3 ... Trump/Kushner wants to leave their scat all over the damn planet. ...

Well, yeah.

Just look at what Pres Trump is doing to our Capital.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-19 10:46 PM | Reply

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