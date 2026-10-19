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Monday, October 19, 2026

Trump Comes To Russia's Defense Again

US President Donald Trump has excoriated Ukraine's leader after the country launched one of its biggest drone attacks on Russia this year, hitting a key oil terminal in defiance of his demand it stop hitting Russian energy infrastructure.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 08:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/19

Status: user

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The United States is actively helping Putin murder civilians in Ukraine. Trump is doing everything he can to force Ukraine to surrender to his friend and ally Putin so they can be subjugated by the Russians again.

[image or embed]

-- Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 8:57 AM Â· Oct 17, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

When is pedo 47 going to start providing Russia with Patriot missiles?

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-19 11:32 AM | Reply

#1

Prolly as soon as he gets the P(edo) Tapes kompromat from Vlad.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-19 12:11 PM | Reply

America's Rapist President Just Confessed To Being a Russian Asset. In Writing. On Purpose.

deanblundell.substack.com

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-19 12:37 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Trump on Friday invoked a waiver exempting Russia from sweeping economic penalties mandated by the US Congress.

This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-19 01:20 PM | Reply

One-year-old girl among 6 killed in Russian drone strike on Ukraine

This is what pedo 47 supports.

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-19 08:38 PM | Reply

Pedo 47 Holds Up Patriot Missiles for Ukraine

politicalwire.com

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-19 08:43 PM | Reply

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